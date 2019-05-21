2019 Charles Schwab Challenge tee times, viewer's guide

And just like that, two major championships are in the books, and the third is just three weeks away. The heart of the golf season has a way of flying by.

But let's not jump too far ahead. This week, the PGA Tour makes its final stop in Texas at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, home of the Charles Schwab Challenge, formerly known as the Fort Worth Invitational, formerly known as the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, formerly known as the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, formerly known as the MasterCard Colonial, formerly known as ... ok, you get the point.

The tournament, better known as just plain old "Colonial," is one of just five tournaments on the schedule to have invitational status, which makes this one of the smallest fields of the year. But that doesn't mean it lacks star power, with the likes of Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Jordan Spieth. For the first two rounds Spieth will play alongside Kevin Kisner, who edged him out by a stroke in this event in 2017. Rahm and Rose, each with a victory to their names already this season, are the co-favorites.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Fort Worth on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

8 a.m. -- Tom Purtzer, Keith Clearwater

8:11 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Richy Werenski

8:22 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Beau Hossler, Roger Sloan

8:33 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

8:44 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

8:55 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas

9:06 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen

9:17 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

9:28 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Roberto Castro, Byeong Hun An

9:39 a.m. -- Tim Herron, Shawn Stefani, Trey Mullinax

9:50 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Dru Love, Tucker Wadkins

1 p.m. -- Matt Every, Bud Cauley, Bronson Burgoon

1:11 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini, Sam Burns

1:22 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Dominic Bozzelli

1:33 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer

1:44 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Austin Cook, Daniel Berger

1:55 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, C.T. Pan, Xander Schauffele

2:06 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

2:17 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann

2:28 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Ben Crane, Sungjae Im

2:39 p.m. -- Colt Knost, Ollie Schniederjans, Joel Dahmen

No. 10 Tee

8 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman, Chez Reavie

8:11 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Chesson Hadley, Tom Hoge

8:22 a.m. -- Whee Kim, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Blaum

8:33 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes, David Toms

8:44 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Si Woo Kim, Rod Pampling

8:55 a.m. -- Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau

9:06 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth

9:17 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Boo Weekley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:28 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch

9:39 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Mike Weir, Scott Langley

1 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Seamus Power, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:11 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark

1:22 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, J.T. Poston

1:33 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Ted Potter, Jr., Jonas Blixt

1:44 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Russell Knox

1:55 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele

2:06 p.m. -- Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Hudson Swafford

2:17 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Martin Laird, Michael Thompson

2:28 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Kenny Perry, Carlos Ortiz

2:39 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Kramer Hickok, Doug Ghim