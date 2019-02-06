2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its second-to-last stop on the West Coast Swing this week in Pebble Beach, California, for the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The event, affectionately known as the Crosby Clambake, is held at three different courses over the first 54 holes, with players each playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. After Saturday there is a cut, and the final round is contested at Pebble Beach.
This year players in the Pro-Am field will get an early look at Pebble before the U.S. Open returns to the iconic venue in June for the sixth time in history and the first time since 2010. While the course will both look and play wildly different this summer, players will no doubt be mapping out a plan well in advance for the season's third major. Based on his history at Pebble, both good and bad, it will be fascinating to watch Dustin Johnson this week, who returns to the field after coming up short in stunning fashion a year ago when he lost to heavy underdog Ted Potter, Jr. Johnson is fresh off his first career "regular" European Tour title at the Saudi International, and he'll look to keep it rolling in event he won back-to-back in 2009 and 2010, and finished runner-up a year ago and in 2014.
While DJ is the world's highest ranked player in the field, there are plenty of other marquee names at Pebble, including England's Tommy Fleetwood, who is making his first PGA Tour start of 2019. It's also his first career start at Pebble, and the first start he's ever made in America before Riviera. Jordan Spieth and Jason Day are both back in action this week as well, as are Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed.
The player fans are most looking forward to watch at Pebble though, is viral sensation Ho-sung Choi, who will be making his PGA Tour debut via a sponsor's exemption. The two-time Japan Golf Tour winner with his "Fisherman swing" will begin his week on Thursday at Monterey Peninsula alongside Pro-Am partner Chris O'Donnell and Jerry Kelly and his Pro-Am partner Aaron Rodgers, who lobbied to play with Choi last month.
TV Schedule
The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.
Leader board
Follow all the action from the Monterey Peninsula on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.
Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Tee No. 1
11 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Robert Garrigus
11:11 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Scott Piercy
11:22 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Roberto Castro
11:33 a.m. -- Broc Everett, Tom Lovelady
11:44 a.m. -- Sam Saunders, Joel Dahmen
11:55 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Branden Grace
12:06 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:17 p.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, J.B. Holmes
12:28 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Joey Garber
12:39 p.m. -- Chad Campbell, Alex Prugh
12:50 p.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Si Woo Kim
1:01 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey
1:12 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski
Tee No. 10
11 a.m. -- John Chin, Kyle Jones
11:11 a.m. -- Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Dylan Frittelli
11:22 a.m. -- Steve Jones, Alex Cejka
11:33 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Max Hom
11:44 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Brian Stuard
11:55 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Stephan Jaeger
12:06 p.m. -- Chad Collins, Tom Hoge
12:17 p.m -- Tyler Duncan, Brandon Harkins
12:28 p.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Nate Lashley
12:39 p.m. -- Chris Thompson, Hank Lebioda
12:50 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Freddie Jacobson
1:01 p.m. -- John Huh, Derek Fathauer
1:12 p.m. -- Julian Etulain, Ben Silverman
Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Tee No. 1
11 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Martin Laird
11:11 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane
11:22 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Sangmoon Bae
11:33 a.m. -- Jason Schmuhl, Sepp Straka
11:44 a.m. -- John Catlin, Corey Conners
11:55 a.m. -- Adam Long, Michael Kim
12:06 p.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Peter Malnati
12:17 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, David Duval
12:28 p.m. -- Anders Albertson, Martin Piller
12:39 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Matt Jones
12:50 p.m. -- Sean O'Hair, Tyrone Van Aswegen
1:01 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, J.J. Henry
1:12 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Jim Knous
Tee No. 10
11 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:11 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Brice Garnett
11:22 a.m. -- Cody Gribble, Ted Potter, Jr.
11:33 a.m. -- Roger Sloan, Chase Wright
11:44 a.m. -- John Senden, Scott Stallings
11:55 a.m. -- Rod Pampling, Grayson Murray
12:06 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Fabian Gomez
12:17 p.m -- Ryan Palmer, James Hahn
12:28 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Cameron Davis
12:39 p.m. -- Whee Kim, Kelly Kraft
12:50 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Andrew Putnam
1:01 p.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Jim Furyk
1:12 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Jose De Jesus Rodriguez
Monterey Peninsula CC, Tee No. 1
11 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman
11:11 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
11:22 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Pat Perez
11:33 a.m. -- Brady Schnell, Adam Schenk
11:44 a.m. -- Jason Gore, Ryan Armour
11:55 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed
12:06 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay
12:17 p.m. -- Jerry Kelly, Ho-sung Choi
12:28 p.m. -- Ryan Ruffels, Wes Roach
12:39 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Brian Gay
12:50 p.m. -- Kenny Perry, Russell Knox
1:01 p.m. -- Steve Stricker, Kevin Kisner
1:12 p.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Ricky Barnes
Tee No. 10
11 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Josh Teater
11:11 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
11:22 a.m. -- Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes
11:33 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Doug Ghim
11:44 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, David Hearn
11:55 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Jonas Blixt
12:06 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III
12:17 p.m -- Chez Reavie, D.J. Trahan
12:28 p.m. -- Curtis Luck, Dru Love
12:39 p.m. -- Matt Every, Andres Romero
12:50 p.m. -- Ernie Els, Sungjae Im
1:01 p.m. -- Scott Langley, Colt Knost
1:12 p.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler