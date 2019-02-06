2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its second-to-last stop on the West Coast Swing this week in Pebble Beach, California, for the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The event, affectionately known as the Crosby Clambake, is held at three different courses over the first 54 holes, with players each playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. After Saturday there is a cut, and the final round is contested at Pebble Beach.

This year players in the Pro-Am field will get an early look at Pebble before the U.S. Open returns to the iconic venue in June for the sixth time in history and the first time since 2010. While the course will both look and play wildly different this summer, players will no doubt be mapping out a plan well in advance for the season's third major. Based on his history at Pebble, both good and bad, it will be fascinating to watch Dustin Johnson this week, who returns to the field after coming up short in stunning fashion a year ago when he lost to heavy underdog Ted Potter, Jr. Johnson is fresh off his first career "regular" European Tour title at the Saudi International, and he'll look to keep it rolling in event he won back-to-back in 2009 and 2010, and finished runner-up a year ago and in 2014.

While DJ is the world's highest ranked player in the field, there are plenty of other marquee names at Pebble, including England's Tommy Fleetwood, who is making his first PGA Tour start of 2019. It's also his first career start at Pebble, and the first start he's ever made in America before Riviera. Jordan Spieth and Jason Day are both back in action this week as well, as are Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed.

The player fans are most looking forward to watch at Pebble though, is viral sensation Ho-sung Choi, who will be making his PGA Tour debut via a sponsor's exemption. The two-time Japan Golf Tour winner with his "Fisherman swing" will begin his week on Thursday at Monterey Peninsula alongside Pro-Am partner Chris O'Donnell and Jerry Kelly and his Pro-Am partner Aaron Rodgers, who lobbied to play with Choi last month .

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from the Monterey Peninsula on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Tee No. 1

11 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Robert Garrigus

11:11 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Scott Piercy

11:22 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Roberto Castro

11:33 a.m. -- Broc Everett, Tom Lovelady

11:44 a.m. -- Sam Saunders, Joel Dahmen

11:55 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Branden Grace

12:06 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:17 p.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, J.B. Holmes

12:28 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Joey Garber

12:39 p.m. -- Chad Campbell, Alex Prugh

12:50 p.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Si Woo Kim

1:01 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey

1:12 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski

Tee No. 10

11 a.m. -- John Chin, Kyle Jones

11:11 a.m. -- Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Dylan Frittelli

11:22 a.m. -- Steve Jones, Alex Cejka

11:33 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Max Hom

11:44 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Brian Stuard

11:55 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Stephan Jaeger

12:06 p.m. -- Chad Collins, Tom Hoge

12:17 p.m -- Tyler Duncan, Brandon Harkins

12:28 p.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Nate Lashley

12:39 p.m. -- Chris Thompson, Hank Lebioda

12:50 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Freddie Jacobson

1:01 p.m. -- John Huh, Derek Fathauer

1:12 p.m. -- Julian Etulain, Ben Silverman

Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Tee No. 1

11 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Martin Laird

11:11 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane

11:22 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Sangmoon Bae

11:33 a.m. -- Jason Schmuhl, Sepp Straka

11:44 a.m. -- John Catlin, Corey Conners

11:55 a.m. -- Adam Long, Michael Kim

12:06 p.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Peter Malnati

12:17 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, David Duval

12:28 p.m. -- Anders Albertson, Martin Piller

12:39 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Matt Jones

12:50 p.m. -- Sean O'Hair, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:01 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, J.J. Henry

1:12 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Jim Knous

Tee No. 10

11 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Rafa Cabrera Bello

11:11 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Brice Garnett

11:22 a.m. -- Cody Gribble, Ted Potter, Jr.

11:33 a.m. -- Roger Sloan, Chase Wright

11:44 a.m. -- John Senden, Scott Stallings

11:55 a.m. -- Rod Pampling, Grayson Murray

12:06 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Fabian Gomez

12:17 p.m -- Ryan Palmer, James Hahn

12:28 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Cameron Davis

12:39 p.m. -- Whee Kim, Kelly Kraft

12:50 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Andrew Putnam

1:01 p.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Jim Furyk

1:12 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Jose De Jesus Rodriguez

Monterey Peninsula CC, Tee No. 1

11 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman

11:11 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

11:22 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Pat Perez

11:33 a.m. -- Brady Schnell, Adam Schenk

11:44 a.m. -- Jason Gore, Ryan Armour

11:55 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed

12:06 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay

12:17 p.m. -- Jerry Kelly, Ho-sung Choi

12:28 p.m. -- Ryan Ruffels, Wes Roach

12:39 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Brian Gay

12:50 p.m. -- Kenny Perry, Russell Knox

1:01 p.m. -- Steve Stricker, Kevin Kisner

1:12 p.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Ricky Barnes

Tee No. 10

11 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Josh Teater

11:11 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

11:22 a.m. -- Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

11:33 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Doug Ghim

11:44 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, David Hearn

11:55 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Jonas Blixt

12:06 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III

12:17 p.m -- Chez Reavie, D.J. Trahan

12:28 p.m. -- Curtis Luck, Dru Love

12:39 p.m. -- Matt Every, Andres Romero

12:50 p.m. -- Ernie Els, Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m. -- Scott Langley, Colt Knost

1:12 p.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler