2019 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its second-to-last stop in Texas this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson, which will be held for the second year at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. The Coore and Crenshaw design is unlike any course players face all year on PGA Tour, featuring conditions that resemble those of the Open Championship rather than a standard tour stop. Because of the unique challenge, and the Byron Nelson's new spot on the schedule right before the PGA Championship, the event has attracted a strong field in 2019.

And yet the biggest draw might be a non PGA Tour pro in Tony Romo, who will tee it up in his third career PGA Tour event this week, all via sponsor's exemptions . In his first two tries, both coming at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, an alternate event, the quarterback-turned-commentator missed the cut, and he wasn't particularly close to making it (16 shots off the first year, 17 the next).

While it will still likely take a miracle for Romo to make the cut, this could be his best chance. He's back in his former stomping grounds in Dallas, where he went 78-49 as the quarterback of the Cowboys and became the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. The crowd will be behind him, and he's also quite familiar with the course, as Trinity Forest is one of his home clubs.

Romo will be competing against some of the biggest names in golf this week, including Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, who have won a combined six major championships. Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed and Henrik Stenson are also in the field. Defending champion Aaron Wise will tee it up as well, hoping to recapture the same magic he found here a year ago

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Dallas on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

7:50 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Brandon Harkins

8 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Nick Watney, Ricky Barnes

8:10 a.m. -- Ben Crane, Colt Knost, Denny McCarthy

8:20 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Rod Pampling, Brian Gay

8:30 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Jimmy Walker, Ernie Els

8:40 a.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox, Jim Herman

8:50 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Chad Campbell, Brandon Hagy

9 a.m. -- Sangmoon Bae, Rory Sabbatini, Alex Noren

9:10 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im, Roland Thatcher

9:20 a.m. -- Kris Blanks, Beau Hossler, Jim Knous

9:30 a.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Kramer Hickok, Alvaro Ortiz

9:40 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Joey Garber, Doug Ghim

9:50 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, John Chin, Davis Riley

1 p.m. -- David Hearn, Sam Saunders, Peter Uihlein

1:10 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ollie Schniederjans, Sam Burns

1:20 p.m. -- Shawn Stefani, Dominic Bozzelli, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:30 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed

1:40 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

1:50 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Pat Perez, Hudson Swafford

2 p.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Whee Kim, Josh Teater

2:10 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Derek Fathauer, Seamus Power

2:20 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:30 p.m. -- Morgan Hoffmann, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Ryan Blaum

2:40 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Romo

2:50 p.m. -- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Brady Schnell, Chris Thompson

3 p.m. -- Will Claxton, Curtis Luck, Thomas Pieters

Tee No. 10

7:50 a.m. -- Branden Grace, J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark

8 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Matt Jones, Parker McLachlin

8:10 a.m. -- Will MacKenzie, D.J. Trahan, Tyler Duncan

8:20 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:30 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Brooks Koepka, Aaron Wise

8:40 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

8:50 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings, J.J. Spaun

9 a.m. -- Harris English, Andres Romero, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:10 a.m. -- Billy Hurley III, David Lingmerth, Alex Prugh

9:20 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Chad Collins, Tom Hoge

9:30 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Adam Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen

9:40 a.m. -- Julian Etulain, Sepp Straka, Todd Balkin

9:50 a.m. -- Cameron Davis, Zack Sucher, Stuart Deane

1 p.m. -- John Senden, Anirban Lahiri, Justin Harding

1:10 p.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, Roberto Castro, Carlos Ortiz

1:20 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan

1:30 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Cody Gribble, Ryan Moore

1:40 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Smylife Kaufman

1:50 p.m. -- Austin Cook, Chris Stroud, Luke Donald

2 p.m. -- Matt Every, Sung Kang, Trey Mullinax

2:10 p.m. -- Fabian Gomez, J.J. Henry, George McNeill

2:20 p.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Nick Taylor, Jonathan Byrd

2:30 p.m. -- Ben Silverman, Kyle Jones, Derek Oland

2:40 p.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Chase Wright, Anders Albertson

2:50 p.m. -- Martin Piller, Wes Roach, Nicholas Lindheim

3 p.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Seth Reeves, Zack Fischer