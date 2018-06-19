2018 Travelers Championship tee times, viewer's guide

If golf fans were expecting a quiet week on the PGA Tour following the craziness that was the U.S. Open, that won't be the case this week, as some of the world's best make the short trek from Shinnecock to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., site of the Travelers Championship since 1991. The event has become one of the most underrated stops on tour in recent years thanks to the course's exciting final four-hole stretch that has produced some wild finishes.

Perhaps the tournament's best finish came in 2017, when Jordan Spieth holed a bunker shot on the first playoff hole to defeat Daniel Berger and send the New England crowd into a frenzy around the 18th green.The shot capped off an eventful final round for Spieth, earning him his 10th career PGA Tour victory. Spieth went on to win an even wilder Open Championship just a month later, but has not won since.

He'll have a tough time defending is title this year, not only because of his 2018 putting struggles but because the Travelers boasts by far the strongest field the tournament has ever had. Nine of the world's top 20 players are set to tee it up, including Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, fresh off his second straight U.S. Open victory.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

No. 10 Tee

