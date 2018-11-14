2018 RSM Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour wraps up its fall portion of the 2018-'19 season this week in Georgia on St. Simons Island with the RSM Classic, held at Sea Island Golf Resort's Seaside and Plantation Courses. Players will play 18 holes on each course Thursday and Friday and those who make the cut will finish out the weekend on the Seaside Course. The RSM Classic is the final event of the calendar year, and the next time we'll see the PGA Tour will be at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in early January.

Returning to Sea Island to defend his title is Austin Cook, who held off a number of proven PGA Tour winners here last season to notch his first career victory. He went on to have a fine rookie season, making 20 of his next 25 cuts and posting two finishes inside the top 10 and four inside the top 20, giving him $2.4 million in total earnings. This season he'll look to avoid a sophomore slump, and so far he has, making two of three cuts, including a T-13 at the CIMB Classic.

Others to watch in Georgia include tournament favorite Webb Simpson and 2015 winner Kevin Kisner, each making only their second start this fall. For Simpson, his first was a quiet T-15 finish at the Shriners, while Kisner missed the cut last week at Mayakoba. Also in the field are a pair of rising stars in Cameron Champ and Joaquin Niemann.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Tee Times

Seaside Course

Tee No. 1

9:30 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Tommy Gainey, Chad Collins

9:40 a.m. -- Harris English, Kelly Kraft, Derek Fathauer

9:50 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Cody Gribble, Sangmoon Bae

10 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Matt Every, Dominic Bozzelli

10:10 a.m. -- Will MacKenzie, Richy Werenski, Brandon Harkins

10:20 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Joey Garber, James Driscoll

10:30 a.m. -- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Brady Schnell, Martin Trainer

10:40 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Tim Herron, Cameron Tringale

10:50 a.m. -- Ben Crane, Shawn Stefani, Harold Varner III

11 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford

11:10 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk

11:20 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Robert Streb, Peter Uihlein

11:30 a.m. -- Martin Piller, Stephan Jaeger, Henrik Norlander

Tee No. 10

9:30 a.m. -- Matt Jones, C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell

9:40 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Nick Watney, Freddie Jacobson

9:50 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Jonas Blixt

10 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Sean O'Hair

10:10 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Hunter Mahan, Jamie Lovemark

10:20 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Anders Albertson, Wyndham Clark

10:30 a.m. -- Jim Knous, Sepp Straka, Peter Jones

10:40 a.m. -- John Huh, Johnson Wagner, J.T. Poston

10:50 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Robert Garrigus, David Hearn

11 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

11:10 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Andres Romero, Patrick Rodgers

11:20 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Kramer Hickok, Ben Griffin

11:30 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Wes Roach, Lee Hodges

Plantation Course

Tee No. 1

9:30 a.m. -- Brendon de Jonge, Sung Kang, Sam Saunders

9:40 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Michael Thompson, Tom Hoge

9:50 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Jim Herman, Ernie Els

10 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Josh Teater, Seamus Power

10:10 a.m. -- Julian Etulain, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Alex Kang

10:20 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Nicholas Lindheim, Talor Gooch

10:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Adam Long, Dru Love

10:40 a.m. -- Ricky Barnes, Roberto Castro, Tyler Duncan

10:50 a.m. -- Eric Axley, Luke List, Scott Langley

11 a.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Jason Dufner, Charles Howell III

11:10 a.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Chad Campbell, Bud Cauley

11:20 a.m. -- Roger Sloan, Chase Wright, John Chin

11:30 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Adam Schenk, Chris Thompson

Tee No. 10

9:30 a.m. -- Fabian Gomez, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Bronson Burgoon

9:40 a.m. -- Jon Curran, Sam Ryder, Joaquin Niemann

9:50 a.m. -- Whee Kim, J.J. Spaun, Joel Dahmen

10 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Kevin Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes

10:10 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Patton Kizzire, Davis Love III

10:20 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Padraig Harrington, Ollie Schniederjans

10:30 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Hank Lebioda, Garret Barber

10:40 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax

10:50 a.m. -- Retief Goosen, Jason Gore, Ryan Blaum

11 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Brian Gay, Stewart Cink

11:10 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Alex Prugh, Denny McCarthy

11:20 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Sungjae Im, Blake Morris

11:30 a.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Curtis Luck, Kyle Jones