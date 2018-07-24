2018 RBC Canadian Open tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open, the third oldest tournament on tour after the Open Championship and U.S. Open. For the fifth straight season and 30th time total, it will be held at Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville, Ontario. Next year the event heads back to Hamilton Golf and Country Club for the first time since 2012.

This year's field is surprisingly strong for an event following a major championship, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson leading the way and looking to break through in an event he's finished runner-up in twice in the last five years. To do so he'll have to beat the likes of Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson.

Another player to watch this week will be Jhonattan Vegas, who has won the RBC Canadian Open the last two seasons, becoming the sixth player in tournament history to win in back-to-back years. A victory this week would make him the only three-peat champion in tournament history, and it would put him in a group with Lee Trevino, Sam Snead, Tommy Armour and Leo Diegel as the only players to win the event three or more times.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Thursday Tee Times

Tee No. 1

7:10 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Jason Kokrak, Ricky Barnes

7:20 a.m. -- Robert Garrigus, Jamie Lovemark, Andrew Putnam

7:30 a.m. -- Retief Goosen, Parker McLachlin, Shawn Stefani

7:40 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Jim Furyk, Stewart Cink

7:50 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Chris Stroud, Jimmy Walker

8 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Hudson Swafford, Fabian Gomez

8:10 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Nick Watney, Steve Stricker

8:20 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Michael Thompson, Martin Piller

8:30 a.m. -- John Senden, Rory Sabbatini, Mike Weir

8:40 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Cameron Tringale, Sung Kang

8:50 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Adam Schenk, Mitchell Sutton

9 a.m. -- Jonathan Randolph, Michael Gligic, Cameron Champ

9:10 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Kyle Thompson, Joey Savoie

12:25 p.m. -- Whee Kim, Dominic Bozzelli, Corey Conners

12:35 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston

12:45 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Blayne Barber, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

1:05 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Mackenzie Hughes, Graeme McDowell

1:15 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood

1:25 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker

1:35 p.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Martin Flores, Harold Varner III

1:45 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Ken Duke, Ryan Blaum

1:55 p.m. -- Brett Stegmaier, Nicholas Lindheim, Justin YW Kim

2:05 p.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Zach Wright, Norman Xiong

2:15 p.m. -- Sam Ryder, Sam Fidone, George Cunningham

2:25 p.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Conrad Shindler, Ryan Yip

Tee No. 10

7:10 a.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Seamus Power, Tyler Duncan

7:20 a.m. -- Ben Crane, Scott Brown, Sam Saunders

7:30 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, David Hearn, Steve Wheatcroft

7:40 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard

7:50 a.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Rod Pampling, Chris Kirk

8 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar

8:10 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Adam Hadwin

8:20 a.m. -- Sean O'Hair, Ryan Palmer, Keith Mitchell

8:30 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Scott Stallings, J.J. Spaun

8:40 a.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, Denny McCarthy, Marc-Etienne Bussieres

8:50 a.m. -- Will Claxton, Talor Gooch, Zachary Bauchou

9 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Russell Budd, Jared du Toit

9:10 a.m. -- Matt Akins, Todd Farning, Dylan Meyer

12:25 p.m. -- Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair

12:35 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, John Huh, Daniel Summerhays

12:45 p.m. -- Ollie Schniederjans, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Harkins

12:55 p.m. -- James Hahn, David Lingmerth, Matt Every

1:05 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Peter Malnati, Sangmoon Bae

1:15 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Shane Lowry

1:25 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, Cameron Percy, Tom Hoge

1:35 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Andres Romero, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:45 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Kelly Kraft, Kevin Tway

1:55 p.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Zecheng Dou, Chris Crisologo

2:05 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Adam Svensson, Huge Bernard

2:15 p.m. -- Ben Silverman, Roger Sloan, Austin Connelly

2:25 p.m. -- Ethan Tracy, Andrew Yun, Nyasha Mauchaza