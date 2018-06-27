2018 Quicken Loans National tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour leaves the Metropolitan area and heads just north of Washington, D.C. this week for the Quicken Loans National, which will be played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm for the second straight year. It's the final year this tournament will be in the D.C.-area as it's set to move to Detroit Golf Club in 2019.

Tiger Woods, the tournament's host, returns to the field this year after just making an appearance as the host the past two seasons. He last played in the event in 2015, tying for 18th. This year Woods is in much different place, seemingly healthy and having put together a few strong starts as he continues his latest comeback. As a two-time winner of the event, many believe this could be Woods' best chances to get career win No. 80, although his two victories came at Congressional Country Club. To win he'll need to vastly improve with the putter, something he was seen tinkering with on Tuesday .

For Woods and other top players in the field like Rickie Fowler, this will likely be the last time we see them before the Open Championship, which will be played in late July at Carnoustie. For the rest of the field, the Quicken Loans National is one of the 15 events that's part of the Open's qualifying series. This week, four spots in the field at Carnoustie will go to the top four players not otherwise exempt who finish in the top 12 and ties.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend at 3 p.m.

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:20 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Dominic Bozzelli, Tyler Duncan

7:32 a.m. -- David Hearn, Trey Mullinax, Martin Piller

7:44 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Cameron Percy, Corey Conners

7:56 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, David Lingmerth, Kevin Na

8:08 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Peter Malnati, Charles Howell III

8:20 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay

8:32 a.m. -- Ricky Barnes, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

8:44 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri

8:56 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Tim Herron, Patrick Rodgers

9:08 a.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, Denny McCarthy, Lanto Griffin

12:20 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, C.T. Pan, Michael Kim

12:32 p.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Blayne Barber

12:44 p.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Ryan Palmer, Joaquin Niemann

12:56 p.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn

1:08 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Chesson Hadley

1:20 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Bill Haas, Tiger Woods

1:32 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Harris English, J.J. Spaun

1:44 p.m. -- Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, Kelly Kraft

1:56 p.m. --Rob Oppenheim, Nicholas Lindheim, Doug Ghim

2:08 p.m. -- Jonathan Randolph, Ben Silverman, Xinjun Zhang

No. 10 Tee

7:20 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Whee Kim, Brandon Harkins

7:32 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Derek Fathauer, J.T. Poston

7:44 a.m. -- Ben Crane, Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani

7:56 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Rod Pampling, Francesco Molinari

8:08 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Billy Hurley III, Nick Watney

8:20 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

8:32 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus, Sam Saunders

8:44 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Ollie Schniederjans, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:56 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman

9:08 a.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Andrew Yun, Dylan Meyer

12:20 p.m. -- Geoff Ogilvy, Byeong Hun An, Andrew Putnam

12:32 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler, Richy Werenski

12:44 p.m. -- John Huh, Daniel Summerhays, Harold Varner III

12:56 p.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Adam Hadwin, Cody Gribble

1:08 p.m. -- D.A. Points, Fabian Gomez, Matt Every

1:20 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power

1:32 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Jason Gore, Martin Flores

1:44 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Zac Blair, Ryan Blaum

1:56 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Ethan Tracy, Stephan Jaeger

2:08 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Tom Lovelady, Kristoffer Ventura