2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its first of two stops south of the border this week for the Mayakoba Golf Classic held at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The event, which began in 2007 as an alternate field event, became a FedEx Cup event offering full points and a Masters invitation to the winner in 2013. It has since produced a number of exciting finishes, including a playoff and a pair of one-stroke victories in the last five years, the most recent coming last year when Patton Kizzire edged out Rickie Fowler by a shot.

Both Kizzire and Fowler return to the field this year alongside a number of notable names including Jordan Spieth, who added the Mexico stop to his schedule to fulfill his minimum starts requirement. Spieth made his 2018-'19 season debut a week ago in Las Vegas and started strong, posting a 66 and a 68 to get into contention heading into the weekend. But he played his final 36 holes in one-over par, finishing in a tie for 55th. He'll need to put four rounds together this week if he wants to get his season off on the right track, as 17 under or better has been the winning score here in each of the last five seasons.

Another to watch this week will be Cameron Champ, who was in the mix through 54 holes last week at the Shriners, but, like Spieth, struggled on Sunday, carding a two-over 73. He still managed to finish T-28, and once again showed why the hype is very real with some jaw-dropping drives that left him easy wedge shots into many of the greens.

Also in the field in Mexico are Tony Finau, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Mexico on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7 a.m. -- James Hahn, Luke List, Kelly Kraft

7:10 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Bill Haas, Scott Brown

7:20 a.m. -- Fabian Gomez, Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski

7:30 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Jason Dufner, Mackenzie Hughes

7:40 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Hudson Swafford, Cody Gribble

7:50 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Brian Harman, Kevin Chappell

8 a.m. -- Russell Henley, D.A. Points, Sangmoon Bae

8:10 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Sung Kang, Tom Hoge

8:20 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, C.T. Pan, Ryan Blaum

8:30 a.m. -- Curtis Luck, Kramer Hickok, Brad Adamonis

8:40 a.m. -- Chase Wright, Seth Reeves, Eamonn McLoughlin

11:30 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Josh Teater, J.J. Spaun

11:40 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Rory Sabbatini, Jamie Lovemark

11:50 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Alex Prugh, Seamus Power

12 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Pat Perez, Jordan Spieth

12:10 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Jhonattan Vegas, Tony Finau

12:20 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Jim Herman, Charles Howell III

12:30 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Harris English, John Huh

12:40 p.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, Steve Marino, Scott Langley

12:50 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, John Chin, Viktor Hovland

1 p.m. -- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Kyle Jones, Oscar Fraustro

1:10 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Roberto Diaz, Norman Xiong

No. 10 Tee

7 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans, Sam Ryder

7:10 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan

7:20 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Abraham Ancer, Joaquin Niemann

7:30 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo

7:40 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar

7:50 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Kevin Stadler, Chez Reavie

8 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Bronson Burgoon, J.T. Poston

8:10 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Harold Varner III, Joel Dahmen

8:20 a.m. -- Max Homa, Adam Svensson, Armando Favela

8:30 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger, Adria Arnaus

8:40 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Sebastian Vazquez

11:30 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Sam Saunders, Brandon Harkins

11:40 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Sean O'Hair, Beau Hossler

11:50 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Whee Kim, Dominic Bozzelli

12 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Grayson Murray, Kevin Kisner

12:10 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els

12:20 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt, Wesley Bryan

12:30 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones

12:40 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Shawn Stefani, Denny McCarthy

12:50 p.m. -- Cameron Davis, Roger Sloan, Zach Bauchou

1 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Martin Trainer, Shintaro Ban

1:10 p.m. -- Anders Albertson, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Matt Hutchins