2018 Masters: See who's in the field at Augusta

The Masters - Final Round
Rob CarrAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England walks up to the 18th hole with caddie Mark Fulcher during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

As the Masters approaches, the final field is nearly complete, and it's one of the smaller fields in recent memory. Just one more potential spot remains for the winner of the Houston Open, if he's not in already. Here's a list of who's in, and how they earned an invite.

Qualifications

(1). Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)

(2). US Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

(3). British Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

(4). PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

(5). Winners of The Players Championship (Three years)

(6). Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

(7). Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion

(8). Current British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

(9). Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

(10). Current Latin America Amateur Champion

(11). Current US Mid-Amateur Champion

(12). The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

(13). The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open Championship

(14). The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's British Open Championship

(15). The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

(16). Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

(17). Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

(18). The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

(19). The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

Invitees

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech - Thailand (18,19)

Berger, Daniel - United States (16,17,18,19)

Bryan, Wesley - United States (16)

Cabrera, Angel - Argentina (1)

Cabrera-Bello, Rafael - Spain (14,18,19)

Cantlay, Patrick - United States (16,17,18,19)

Casey, Paul - England (12,16,17,18,19)

Chappell, Kevin - United States (12,16,17,18,19)

Cook, Austin - United States (16)

Couples, Fred - United States (1)

Day, Jason - Australia (4,5,16,17,18,19)

DeChambeau, Bryson - United States (16)

Dufner, Jason - United States (4,16,17,18,19)

(a)Ellis, Harry - England (8)

Finau, Tony - United States (17,18,19)

Fisher, Ross - England (18,19)

Fitzpatrick, Matthew - England (18,19)

Fleetwood, Tommy - England (13,18,19)

Fowler, Rickie - United States (5,12,17,18,19)

Frittelli, Dylan - South Africa (19)

Garcia, Sergio - Spain (1,17,18,19)

(a)Ghim, Doug - United States (7-B)

Grace, Branden - South Africa (18,19)

Hadwin, Adam - Canada (17,19)

Harman, Brian - United States (13,16,17,18,19)

Hatton, Tyrrell - England (18,19)

Henley, Russell - United States (12,17,18)

Hoffman, Charley - United States (17,18,19)

Horschel, Billy - United States (16)

Ikeda, Yuta - Japan (18)

Immelman, Trevor - South Africa (1)

Johnson, Dustin - United States (2,16,17,18,19)

Johnson, Zach - United States (1,3,18)

Kaymer, Martin - Germany (2)

Kim, Si Woo - Korea (5,18,19)

Kisner, Kevin - United States (16,17,18,19)

Kizzire, Patton - United States (16)

Kodaira, Satoshi - Japan (19)

Kuchar, Matt - United States (12,14,17,18,19)

Langer, Bernhard - Germany (1)

Leishman, Marc - Australia (16,17,18,19)

Li, Haotong - China (14,19)

(a)Lin, Yuxin - China (9)

Lyle, Sandy - Scotland (1)

Matsuyama, Hideki - Japan (12,13,16,17,18,19)

McIlroy, Rory - Northern Ireland (3,4,12,14,16,18,19)

Mickelson, Phil - United States (1,3,16,18,19)

Miyazato, Yusaku - Japan (18)

Mize, Larry - United States (1)

Molinari, Francesco - Italy (15,18,19)

Moore, Ryan - United States (12)

(a)Niemann, Joaquin - Chile (10)

Noren, Alex - Sweden (18,19)

O'Meara, Mark - United States (1)

Olazabal, Jose Maria - Spain (1)

Oosthuizen, Louis - South Africa (15,18,19)

(a)Parziale, Matt - United States (11)

Perez, Pat - United States (16,17,18,19)

Pieters, Thomas - Belgium (12,18,19)

Potter Jr., Ted - United States (16)

Rahm, Jon - Spain (16,17,18,19)

Reavie, Chez - United States (19)

(a)Redman, Doc - United States (7-A)

Reed, Patrick - United States (15,17,18,19)

Rose, Justin - England (2,12,16,17,18,19)

Schauffele, Xander - United States (16,17,18,19)

Schwartzel, Charl - South Africa (1,12,18)

Scott, Adam - Australia (1,12,18)

Sharma, Shubhankar - India (Special Exemption)

Simpson, Webb - United States (17,18,19)

Singh, Vijay - Fiji (1)

Smith, Cameron - Australia (19)

Spieth, Jordan - United States (1,2,3,12,16,17,18,19)

Stanley, Kyle - United States (16,17,18,19)

Steele, Brendan - United States (16,18,19)

Stenson, Henrik - Sweden (3,16,18,19)

Thomas, Justin - United States (4,16,17,18,19)

Vegas, Jhonattan - Venezuela (16,17,18)

Walker, Jimmy - United States (4)

Watson, Bubba - United States (1,16,19)

Weir, Mike - Canada (1)

Wiesberger, Bernd - Austria (18)

Willett, Danny - England (1)

Woodland, Gary - United States (16,17,19)

Woods, Tiger - United States (1)

Woosnam, Ian - Wales (1)

