2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, this week for the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the final chance for some of the world's best to get their games ready for next week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. It's the last year the event will be played this week and also the last year it will be a regular PGA Tour event. In 2019, the tournament will become one of the World Golf Championships, replacing the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

That also means it'll be the last time the FedEx St. Jude Classic is one of the more low-key weeks on tour. But don't tell that to Daniel Berger, who has won the event each of the last two seasons for his only two PGA Tour wins, and aims to make it a three-peat this week. To do that he'll have to beat out a surprisingly solid field at TPC Southwind that includes former World No. 1 and 2012 FedEx St. Jude Classic winner Dustin Johnson, reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Joaquin Niemann, the 19-year-old rising star from Chile who has already collected three top 10s in five professional starts.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

8 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani

8:10 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Brian Davis, Zac Blair

8:20 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Ricky Barnes, Martin Flores

8:30 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, D.A. Points, Charl Schwartzel

8:40 a.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Aaron Baddeley, Fabian Gomez

8:50 a.m. -- James Hahn, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington

9 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink

9:10 a.m. -- Mark Wilson, Eric Axley, Tim Herron

9:20 a.m. -- Daniel Summerhays, Steve Wheatcroft, Trey Mullinax

9:30 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley

9:40 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Stephan Jaeger, Braden Thornberry

9:50 a.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Conrad Shindler, Dawson Armstrong

10 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Will Claxton, Zachary Olsen

1 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Bob Estes, Derek Fathauer

1:10 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Dicky Pride, Brandon Harkins

1:20 p.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Sam Saunders, Martin Piller

1:30 p.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Peter Malnati, Steve Stricker

1:40 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Charles Howell III

1:50 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Austin Cook, Daniel Berger

2 p.m. -- Harris English, David Hearn, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:10 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, John Rollins, Stuart Appleby

2:20 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Cameron Percy, Kevin Tway

2:30 p.m. -- Troy Matteson, Rick Lamb, Scottie Scheffler

2:40 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Denny McCarthy, Grant Hirschman

2:50 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Adam Schenk, Ben Crancer

3 p.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, Zecheng Dou, Casey Wittenberg

No. 10 Tee

8 a.m. -- Brendon de Jonge, Harold Varner III, John Peterson

8:10 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, George McNeill, Robert Garrigus

8:20 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Tommy Gainey, C.T. Pan

8:30 a.m. -- Grayson Murray, Cody Gribble, Matt Every

8:40 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka, William McGirt

8:50 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Luke List

9 a.m. -- John Huh, Byeong Hun An, Keith Mitchell

9:10 a.m. -- Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge, Michael Kim

9:20 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Ken Duke, Johnson Wagner

9:30 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Blayne Barber, Peter Uihlein

9:40 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Lanto Griffin, Joaquin Niemann

9:50 a.m. -- Brett Stegmaier, Tyler Duncan, Tom Lovelady

10 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Matt Akins, T.J. Vogel

1 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Ben Martin, Richy Werenski

1:10 p.m. -- Charlie Beljan, John Daly, Cameron Tringale

1:20 p.m. -- Daniel Chopra, Jon Curran, Kelly Kraft

1:30 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor, Brandt Snedeker

1:40 p.m. -- David Lingmerth, Brian Gay, Chez Reavie

1:50 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Greg Chalmers, Smylie Kaufman

2 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Sung Kang, Dominic Bozzelli

2:10 p.m. -- Ben Crane, Retief Goosen, Ryan Blaum

2:20 p.m. -- John Merrick, Abraham Ancer, Andrew Putnam

2:30 p.m. -- Will MacKenzie, Parker McLachlin, David Berganio, Jr.

2:40 p.m. -- Omar Uresti, Sam Ryder, Ethan Tracy

2:50 p.m. -- Jonathan Randolph, Nicholas Lindheim, A.J. McInerney

3 p.m. -- Kyle Thompson, Andrew Yun, Johan Kok