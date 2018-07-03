2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes the short trip from Maryland to West Virginia this week for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic, which is played on The Old White TPC course at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. Like last week at Quicken Loans, this week's event is also part of the Open Championship Qualifying Series, with four spots at Carnoustie up for grabs for the leading four players who are not otherwise exempt that finish in the top 12 and ties.

The field is not a star-studded one, but a few marquee players are set to tee it up, including Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson, both winners on the PGA Tour this season. Watson is the only three-time winner following his comeback victory at the Travelers Championship, while Mickelson's lone triumph came at the WGC-Mexico in March. Defending champion Xander Schauffele also returns to the field as he continues to search for his first win this season.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Thursday Tee Times

Tee No. 1

7 a.m. -- Jason Gore, Steve Wheatcroft, Sam Saunders

7:10 a.m. -- Stuart Appleby, J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power

7:20 a.m. -- Parker McLachlin, Steve Marino, Michael Kim

7:30 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Vaughn Taylor, Smylie Kaufman

7:40 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Jonas Blixt, Mackenzie Hughes

7:50 a.m. -- Cody Gribble, Ryan Moore, Fabian Gomez

8 a.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Matt Every, Brian Gay

8:10 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Shawn Stefani, Tyrone Van Aswegen

8:20 a.m. -- Steven Bowditch, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Hagy

8:30 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Sean O'Hair, Cameron Percy

8:40 a.m. -- John Huh, Jonathan Byrd, Blayne Barber

8:50 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Kyle Thompson, Sam O'Dell

9 a.m. -- Troy Matteson, Brett Stegmaier, Wes Homan

12 p.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Martin Piller, Tyler Duncan

12:10 p.m. -- David Hearn, Zac Blair, J.T. Poston

12:20 p.m. -- Tim Herron, Whee Kim, Keith Mitchell

12:30 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Jimmy Walker, David Lingmerth

12:40 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

12:50 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Kevin Kisner, Brandt Snedeker

1 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Johnson Wagner, Kevin Na

1:10 p.m. -- Daniel Summerhays, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Blaum

1:20 p.m. -- Geoff Ogilvy, Chad Campbell, C.T. Pan

1:30 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Bob Estes, John Peterson

1:40 p.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim, Xinjun Zhang

1:50 p.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Denny McCarthy, Chase Seiffert

2 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Matt Akins, Davey Jude

Tee No. 10

7 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski

7:10 a.m. -- John Merrick, Robert Allenby, Martin Flores

7:20 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Andrew Putnam, Joaquin Niemann

7:30 a.m. -- James Hahn, Jim Furyk, Charles Howell III

7:40 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

7:50 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Ted Potter, Jr., Patton Kizzire

8 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Ollie Schniederjans, Harold Varner III

8:10 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Brian Davis, Dominic Bozzelli

8:20 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Jon Curran, Kelly Kraft

8:30 a.m. -- Ben Crane, Derek Fathauer, Joel Dahmen

8:40 a.m. -- Zecheng Dou, Andrew Yun, Norman Xiong

8:50 a.m. -- Jonathan Randolph, Adam Schenk, T.J. Vogel

9 a.m. -- Omar Uresti, Rob Oppenheim, Blake Taylor

12 p.m. -- Tommy Gainey, Robert Garrigus, Corey Conners

12:10 p.m. -- George McNeill, John Daly, Trey Mullinax

12:20 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Alex Cejka, Harris English

12:30 p.m. -- William McGirt, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney

12:40 p.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Wesley Bryan, Vijay Singh

12:50 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford

1 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Ricky Barnes, Jamie Lovemark

1:10 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak

1:20 p.m. -- Brendon de Jonge, Brandon Harkins, Talor Gooch

1:30 p.m. -- Ken Duke, Rory Sabbatini, Chris Couch

1:40 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Conrad Shindler, David S. Bradshaw

1:50 p.m. -- Ethan Tracy, Roberto Diaz, Devin Gee

2 p.m. -- Will Claxton, Sam Ryder, Logan Lagodich