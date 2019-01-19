10 potential problems with your golf equipment

While the most expensive balls tend to be the best, that doesn't mean you necessarily have to drop $50 for a dozen rocks. From our ball findings
: "Pay the most you can until you and your skill level stop noticing a difference in performance. But it's not just your handicap. Fact is, if you miss a lot of greens, you might need an expensive, high-spinning ball to help you get up and down more often. That said, don't buy multilayer balls with urethane covers until you can get through a round without losing two sleeves. That's not ball-fitting, that's economics."