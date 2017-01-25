Web.com Tour pro who shot three consecutive rounds in the 90s fires back at the haters in spectacular fashion

Greg Eason didn't get off to the start to the 2017 Web.com Tour season he was hoping for. Battling extreme winds in the Great Exuma Bahamas Classic, Eason shot rounds of 91 and 95 and said after that he lost 32 of the 36 golf balls he began the tournament with. His next event got off to a rough start as well as Eason shot 90 -- including a tour-record 15 on the final hole -- in the first round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Monday.

But don't be fooled. Eason, a former All-American at UCF, is a great golfer. And he's even better when it comes to persevering on the course.

On Tuesday, he fired a 68 to pull off the largest turnaround in Web.com Tour history. Then he fired back at the haters.

PGA Tour pros from Morgan Hoffmann to Steven Bowditch to Wesley Bryan applauded Eason for his comeback on the course and on Twitter. And so do we.

For the record, Greg Eason has a solid track record in two full years as a pro with three top 10s in 50 Web.com Tour starts entering this season. He knew those three rounds were just a blip, but still, that 68 -- and that Tweet -- must have felt really good.

