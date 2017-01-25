JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
an hour ago
161208-bryson-dechambeau-putting-th.png
Report: Bryson DeChambeau forced to alter his putter after being told it was non-conforming by the USGA

2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Remembering Brent Musburger's infamous stint with the Masters and golf coverage

3 hours ago
Going Viral6 hours ago

Web.com Tour pro who shot three consecutive rounds in the 90s fires back at the haters in spectacular fashion

170125-greg-eason.png

Greg Eason didn't get off to the start to the 2017 Web.com Tour season he was hoping for. Battling extreme winds in the Great Exuma Bahamas Classic, Eason shot rounds of 91 and 95 and said after that he lost 32 of the 36 golf balls he began the tournament with. His next event got off to a rough start as well as Eason shot 90 -- including a tour-record 15 on the final hole -- in the first round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Monday.

But don't be fooled. Eason, a former All-American at UCF, is a great golfer. And he's even better when it comes to persevering on the course.

On Tuesday, he fired a 68 to pull off the largest turnaround in Web.com Tour history. Then he fired back at the haters.

PGA Tour pros from Morgan Hoffmann to Steven Bowditch to Wesley Bryan applauded Eason for his comeback on the course and on Twitter. And so do we.

For the record, Greg Eason has a solid track record in two full years as a pro with three top 10s in 50 Web.com Tour starts entering this season. He knew those three rounds were just a blip, but still, that 68 -- and that Tweet -- must have felt really good.

PODCAST: Kyle Thompson on surviving windy Bahamas event

