A tour pro lost 32(!) golf balls at Bahamas event that produced the highest cut line in Web.com Tour history

The opening event of the 2017 Web.com Tour season has been confusing to follow. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic started on Sunday, its second round didn't finish until Tuesday, and now, its planned Wednesday finish might not happen until Thursday. But if you think that's tough to keep track of, it's nothing compared to how tough the playing conditions have been.

With winds reaching 40 miles per hour, the first round produced a scoring average north of 80. And by the end of the second round, a new record for highest cut line on the developmental tour had been set. If you could manage to shoot 11 over par for two rounds, you got to stick around. Yep, ELEVEN over.

That broke the record of +10, which came at the 1991 South Texas Open. But that's not the only crazy stat from the first two rounds. Here are a few others:

-- In the first round, the par-4 12th played to a 5.366.

-- The first two rounds produced just three rounds in the 60s.

-- The first two rounds produced five rounds in the 90s.

And here are a couple of videos. You may have seen this one of Ken Looper recovering from getting his hat blown off to sink a par putt:

And then there's Timothy Madigan hitting a knockdown 8-iron from just 88 yards:

But the craziest figure to describe the week comes from Greg Eason, who shot scores of 91 and 95. In addition, he claims to have lost 32 golf balls along the way!

Another lesson us amateurs can take from that? Don't play golf in 40-mile-per-hour winds.

