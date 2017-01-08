You won't believe the high winds -- and high scores -- from opening day of the Web.com Tour season

The Web.com Tour going with a Sunday start for its opening event was an unorthodox move applauded by man. The players in the Bahamas this week, though, probably wish the tournament didn't start until Thursday.

To say conditions were difficult in the first round of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic is an understatement. A colossal understatement. And this video will give you a pretty good idea of what players were dealing with:

Talk about sticking with it.

Another way to tell how challenging the day was? The astronomical scores being turned in.

Of those who finished their rounds on Sunday, Tom Lovelady is the only player to have shot even par. After, he called it a "top-five round (of his life), easily." It's also an early nomination for the round of the year. On any tour.

The next best 18-hole score posted was a 74, followed by a group at 76. Two players (who shall remain nameless) didn't break 90. That's right, 90. Brendon de Jonge needed to rally to shoot 89. Yep, it was that bad.

Here were some other reactions from the difficult day:

Usually, we wouldn't feel bad for people playing golf in the Bahamas -- especially during the dead of winter -- but this was pretty extreme. The Sunday start wasn't fun, but hopefully, the Wednesday finish will bring better weather.

