LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, SBS Tournament of Champions

an hour ago
170108-web-wind-th.png
Golf World

You won't believe the high winds -- and high scores -- from opening day of the Web.com Tour season

4 hours ago
PINEHURST, NC - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States chats with LPGA player Jessica Korda on the practice ground during the final round of the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort &amp; Country Club, Course No. 2 on June 15, 2014 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Golf World

A combined PGA Tour/LPGA Tournament of Champions? The new commish says it's in the works

7 hours ago
Golf World4 hours ago

You won't believe the high winds -- and high scores -- from opening day of the Web.com Tour season

The Web.com Tour going with a Sunday start for its opening event was an unorthodox move applauded by man. The players in the Bahamas this week, though, probably wish the tournament didn't start until Thursday.

To say conditions were difficult in the first round of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic is an understatement. A colossal understatement. And this video will give you a pretty good idea of what players were dealing with:

Talk about sticking with it.

Another way to tell how challenging the day was? The astronomical scores being turned in.

Of those who finished their rounds on Sunday, Tom Lovelady is the only player to have shot even par. After, he called it a "top-five round (of his life), easily." It's also an early nomination for the round of the year. On any tour.

The next best 18-hole score posted was a 74, followed by a group at 76. Two players (who shall remain nameless) didn't break 90. That's right, 90. Brendon de Jonge needed to rally to shoot 89. Yep, it was that bad.

Here were some other reactions from the difficult day:

Usually, we wouldn't feel bad for people playing golf in the Bahamas -- especially during the dead of winter -- but this was pretty extreme. The Sunday start wasn't fun, but hopefully, the Wednesday finish will bring better weather.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopYou won't believe how far this Web.com Tour pro…
    The LoopTrick-shot artist Wesley Bryan proves he's also…
    The LoopTony Finau shows off some serious dance skills at a…