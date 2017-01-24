BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 17: Greg Eason of England reacts to sinking his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open on September 17, 2016 at the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Web.com Tour player shoots 68 day after record decuple-bogey 15

28 minutes ago
170124-paige-anastasia.jpg
The Grind

Tiger Woods prop bets, Paige Spiranac gives a golf lesson to a pro surfer, and an all-time on-course prank

an hour ago
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot into the 18th green during the final round of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
News

Rory McIlroy says he's targeting March return, likely missing Genesis Open and Honda Classic

2 hours ago
News & Tours28 minutes ago

Web.com Tour player shoots 68 day after record decuple-bogey 15

BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 17: Greg Eason of England reacts to sinking his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open on September 17, 2016 at the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Getty Images
BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 17: Greg Eason of England reacts to sinking his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open on September 17, 2016 at the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Greg Eason is off to an inauspicious Web.com Tour start. At the wind-swept Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Eason lost a whopping 32 balls in two days on his way to posting 91-95. His first round at the Great Abaco Classic wasn't promising either, entering the final hole eight over on the day. And then this happened:

That would be a decuple bogey, 10 over par. It was the highest-recorded score in Web.com Tour history. The 15 equated to a 90, 24 shots behind the leader and seven shots behind the next player on the leaderboard.

With that weight on his shoulders, it would have been understandable if Eason pulled out to investigate what's up with his game. But to his credit, the former UCF All-American pressed on, turning in an impressive four-under 68 in the second round.

"I was a little skeptical going into the round," Eason admitted afterwards, "but I had a friend help me out on the range last night and really found something."

More importantly, Eason said quitting never crossed his mind. Here's hoping the 68 propels Eason to better things in 2017.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopKyle Thompson wins survives wild, windy Web.com Tou…
    The LoopA tour pro lost 32(!) golf balls at Bahamas event t…
    The LoopWeb.com Tour to start season with scheduling twist