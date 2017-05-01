Watch Kevin Kisner's incredible chip in to force a playoff at the Zurich Classic

Weather delays caused the final round of the Zurich Classic to get off to a sluggish start, but boy, did fans get a fantastic finish. Well, a fantastic finish to Sunday, that is. The tournament won't wrap up to Monday thanks to Kevin Kisner.

Kisner and teammate Scott Brown trailed by one shot on the final hole of regulation, but their chances of winning appeared finished following Cameron Smith's approach third shot to tap-in range on TPC Louisiana's closing par 5. With Smith and partner Jonas Blixt all but guaranteed a birdie to get to 27 under, that meant Kisner needed to hole his third shot from off the green for eagle.

And that's exactly what he did. Watch as Kisner rattles his chip off the flagstick and into the hole -- and then watch his epic, possibly NSFW, reaction:

Kisner's eagle capped a final-round best-ball score of 60 for the team as they erased a four-shot deficit.

The playoff (still using best ball) will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday on the 18th hole. We think Kisner will be calmed down by then.

