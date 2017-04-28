Watch the weirdest birdie of the PGA Tour season thus far

Sometimes a lucky bounce can change an entire round of golf. But this? We don't even know what to call this.

In the first round of the Zurich Classic, Brian Stuard missed the green on the par-4 eighth hole at TPC Louisiana. Or so it appeared.

RELATED: PGA Tour assesses 1st slow-play penalty since 1995

When his partner, Chris Stroud, got to the golf ball up against the edge of the rough, he noticed it was still moving. So Stroud waited. And waited. And finally, the ball trundled onto the green.

Stroud then capitalized on the break gentle nudge from the generous golf god who guards the eighth green and drained the birdie putt. The team wound up posting a four-under-par 68. Check out the entire wacky sequence here:

It was arguably the strangest birdie of the PGA Tour season so far, but keep in mind that Stuard has some pretty good mojo in New Orleans. His only career PGA Tour title came at this event last year.

RELATED: The 10 most famous teams in golf history

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS