PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 18: Swimmer Michael Phelps attends Muhammad Ali&#39;s Celebrity Fight Night XXIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort &amp; Spa on March 18, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
Auctions

This golf auction with Jason Day and Michael Phelps sounds fantastic. Until you read the fine print

an hour ago
170428-chris-stroud-th.png
Highlights

Watch the weirdest birdie of the PGA Tour season thus far

an hour ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins, watches the game against the USC Trojans at Galen Center on January 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Wealth

LaVar Ball suggests Tiger Woods, others sold themselves short financially

4 hours ago
Highlightsan hour ago

Watch the weirdest birdie of the PGA Tour season thus far

By

Sometimes a lucky bounce can change an entire round of golf. But this? We don't even know what to call this.

In the first round of the Zurich Classic, Brian Stuard missed the green on the par-4 eighth hole at TPC Louisiana. Or so it appeared.

RELATED: PGA Tour assesses 1st slow-play penalty since 1995

When his partner, Chris Stroud, got to the golf ball up against the edge of the rough, he noticed it was still moving. So Stroud waited. And waited. And finally, the ball trundled onto the green.

Stroud then capitalized on the break gentle nudge from the generous golf god who guards the eighth green and drained the birdie putt. The team wound up posting a four-under-par 68. Check out the entire wacky sequence here:

It was arguably the strangest birdie of the PGA Tour season so far, but keep in mind that Stuard has some pretty good mojo in New Orleans. His only career PGA Tour title came at this event last year.

RELATED: The 10 most famous teams in golf history

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopBrian Stuard breaks through with brilliant approach…
    The LoopYou probably haven't noticed, but ... Brian Stu…
    The LoopBrian Stuard went 395 straight holes without a 3-pu…