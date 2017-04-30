Check out Chris Stroud making birdie after smacking his sister with a tee shot

On Thursday, we said the team of Chris Stroud and Brian Stuard combined for arguably the weirdest birdie of the PGA Tour season when they took advantaged of a (very) delayed roll of their golf ball. Perhaps, we spoke too soon.

The Zurich Classic tandem may have topped that opening-round birdie on Saturday, this time, involving Stroud's sister, Tammy. It happened on TPC Louisiana's par-4 16th when Chris smacked Tammy in the back with a wayward tee shot.

But after getting a good ricochet -- and checking to make sure Tammy was OK -- Stuard hit a great approach shot and Stroud converted the birdie putt. And here we thought Brooks and Chase Koepka were the only sibling squad participating at TPC Louisiana this week. Anyway, check out the crazy sequence here:

The unusual birdie could prove to be very valuable. Stroud and Stuart enter Sunday's round in a tie for fifth place, five shots behind leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. No matter where they finish, though, it seems Tammy deserves a cut of the prize money.

