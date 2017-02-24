170224-shawn-stefani.png
Golf & Politics5 hours ago

Rory McIlroy says playing golf with President Trump "wasn't a political statement"

By

Rory McIlroy's round of golf with President Trump last Sunday became national news when the White House was forced to issue a statement clarifying how many holes they played. Apparently, it also caused a bit of a headache for the four-time major champ.

Since news of the round became public, McIlroy has taken criticism for playing with the polarizing political figure. And on Friday, the Northern Ireland native took to Twitter in an effort to quiet those who have unfairly called him things like "a fascist" and "a bigot." Here's McIlroy's statement.

"This wasn't an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind," McIlroy writes. "It was, quite simply, a round of golf. Golf was our common ground, nothing else."

Fair enough, Rory. But please, charge your phone!

In recent months, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els are two other tour stars who have played with President Trump. Els' reaction to flak he's received was even more blunt. Up until now, McIlroy's most known interaction with Trump was when he had Rory's 3-iron fished out of a Doral water hazard in 2015.

McIlroy also reiterated he will make his return from a rib injury at next week's WGC-Mexico Championship. Just a hunch, but he'll probably be asked more about his round with the President than his stress fracture.

