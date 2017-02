Eight Reasons Why President Trump Shouldn't Apologize For Playing Golf

President Eisenhower saw golf as a way to foster goodwill and understanding among an international community. “Not only do I have a great love for the game of golf -- no matter how badly I play it," said Ike, "but I have also the belief that through every kind of meeting, through every kind of activity to which we can bring together more often and more intimately peoples of our several countries, by that measure we will do something to solve the difficulties and the tensions that this poor old world seems nowadays to so much endure.” It could also be used in domestic affairs as well, like when President Obama and Speaker of the House John Boehner -- in the midst of harsh political matchup -- set aside their party affiliations to take to the golf course to find common ground. When he was interviewed by David Feherty last summer, Trump said that while he wouldn't play much golf as president, he would use the sport as a way to connect with world leaders and Congress. This ideology has already been practiced by Trump, who played with Japan Prime Minister Shinzō Abe at Mar-a-Lago.