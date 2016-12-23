Here's a first look at Donald Trump and Tiger Woods playing at Trump International in West Palm Beach

The President Elect and Tiger Woods are playing one of the most anticipated rounds of golf of the month, with the 14-time major winner teeing it up with Donald Trump on Friday at Trump International G.C. in West Palm Beach, Fla.

It has been an interesting 24 hours for Tiger -- first posting a photo of himself shirtless on social media, describing a Christmas tradition he shares with his children.

After sharing Mac Daddy Santa with the world, it looks like he's still in character -- even as he takes the course with the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States.

We'd have to think that Tiger's gift from his Ryder Cup teammates -- shirts saying "Make Tiger Great Again" -- will come up in conversation. It'd certainly be fascinating to hear where else the chatter went during their round.

Trump, whose GHIN is listed as a 2.8, says he hasn't played much golf over the past six months while on the campaign trail. Both he and Tiger have residences in Palm Beach -- and the 14-time major champion won the WGC-Cadillac at Trump National Doral in 2013.

RELATED: Tiger Woods posts interesting photo of himself dressed as "Mac Daddy Santa"

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS