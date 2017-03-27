Masters odds: Dustin Johnson is now a solid favorite to win at Augusta National

What does it take to bump Jordan Spieth as the Masters favorite? Apparently, three wins in a row does the trick.

With Dustin Johnson winning yet again, this time at the WGC-Dell Match Play, the World No. 1 has emerged as the clear favorite to win the year's first major championship. And Vegas finally agrees. On Sunday night, Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook released new Masters odds that list Johnson at 5/1. Spieth, who has a win and two runner-ups in three Masters starts, held steady at 13/2 despite being knocked out in the round-robin portion of the Match Play.

Johnson was actually a slight favorite for a week after his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship when he moved to 6/1 ahead of Spieth at 13/2, but he dropped back into a tie with Spieth the following week.

Rory McIlroy remained at 8/1, the third-best odds of anyone in the field.

Jason Day, once a co-favorite at 8/1, fell to 15/1. Day withdrew from the Match Play during his opening match to be with his ailing mother. Day released a statement on Friday that his mom underwent successful lung cancer surgery, but he hasn't specifically said he'll play in the Masters.

Hideki Matsuyama, who has struggled since winning in Phoenix, fell to 20/1. He was previously listed as high as 12/1.

Jon Rahm, following another close call in a WGC, moved up to 20/1. He's joined by Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose at that number. Rahm will be making his first start at Augusta National.

Dustin Johnson will be making his eighth start at Augusta National and his past two have produced his best finishes, a T-4 and a T-6. He is the first player since Rory McIlroy in 2014 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts. He also became the first player to win all four WGC events.

Tiger Woods remains on the board at 100/1. His only public appearance since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 was a book signing in NYC last week.

