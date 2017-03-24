Jason Day's mother had successful lung-cancer surgery, family optimistic about recovery

Jason Day's emotional announcement on Wednesday at the WGC-Dell Match Play that his mother was undergoing a surgery on Friday put quite a sad spin on the start of this year's event. But we're happy to report some positive news.

According to Day, his mother, Adenil, had a successful surgery to treat her lung cancer, and the family is optimistic about her recovery. Here's a statement from Day shared by the PGA Tour's Ben Everill:

The World No. 3 golfer was the defending champion this week at Austin C.C., but conceded his match against Pat Perez after six holes -- before revealing his mother's health issues in an emotional press conference.

You can watch Day's emotional press conference here:

Day's father, Alvin, died when Jason was just 12 years old, and so Jason was brought up by his mother, along with his caddie and instructor Col Swatton, who served as a mentor from when Jason was a teenager.

We're happy that Jason had some positive news on Friday, and we continue to wish the Day family the best.