13 Picks To Win The 2017 Masters\nOur weekly ranking (with updated Vegas odds) of the 13 best bets to win at Augusta National in 2017.\nMasters history: Winner in 2015; Runner-up in 2014 and 2016.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 13/2 (Lines from golfodds.com)\nReason to pick: Have you seen what he's done in his first three trips to Augusta National?\nCause for concern: What happened on the back nine on Sunday in 2016 -- particularly on the 12th hole -- could leave some scar tissue.\nMasters history: T-4 in 2016; T-6 in 2015.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 6/1 (Current tournament favorite)\nReason to pick: Have you see what he's done in the past 12 months? Now with a major under his belt, Dustin Johnson's recent victories at Riviera and at the WGC-Mexico have given him a firm hold on the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, and made him a slight favorite at Augusta.\nCause for concern: While Johnson's putting has improved, Augusta National's slick greens put this weakest part of his game to the ultimate test.\nMasters history: T-2 in 2011; Solo third in 2013.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 12/1\nReason to pick: After nearly winning as a rookie in 2011, Day came even closer to a green jacket in 2013 before a pair of late bogeys on Sunday. As recently as February, the Aussie was a co-favorite to win at Augusta, but a slow start to 2017 has downgraded his odds and cost him to lose his top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.\nCause for concern: His immune system. Let's just say it's been a rough 12 months for Day when it comes to staying healthy.\nMasters history: T-7 in 2016; solo fifth in 2015.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 15/1\nReason to pick: Matsuyama had two wins and two runner-ups in his first six starts of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season and he's felt comfortable at Augusta National since finishing T-27 as a 19-year-old amateur in 2011.\nCause for concern: Playing in the penultimate pairing in 2016, Matsuyama played his way out of contention during a shaky front nine. The Japanese star has proven he can win on tour without being a great putter, but struggles with that club are tougher to overcome at the year's first major.\nMasters history: Three consecutive top 10s, including a solo fourth in 2015.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 10/1\nReason to pick: McIlroy seems long overdue to win a fifth major and a first green jacket. It's now been six years since he shot a final-round 80 after having a four-shot lead through 54 holes. On the bright side, his last trip to Georgia resulted in a dramatic Tour Championship/FedEx Cup sweep and he showed no signs of his rib injury bothering him in his T-7 at the WGC-Mexico Championship.\nCause for concern: McIlroy has seven rounds of 76 or higher at Augusta National in the past seven years, including a Saturday 77 that dropped him out of contention last year.\nMasters history: None.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 25/1\nReason to pick: People might question Rahm's high ranking on this list, but he'd be seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking right now if you divided his total points by how many tournaments he's played (20) instead of the minimum divisor (40). Regardless, if you booked Rahm at his opening 80-to-1 odds in August, you're feeling pretty good.\nCause for concern: With such a decorated amateur career it's had to believe Rahm is a Masters rookie, but he is. And no first-year player has won the event since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.\nMasters history: T-39 in 2016.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 25/1\nReason to pick: What has Thomas accomplished already in the 2016-17 PGA Tour season? Win three times, break the tour's 72-hole scoring record and shoot just the eighth sub-60 round in tour history. Not shabby for someone who still won't turn 24 until after the tournament.\nCause for concern: Lack of experience? Maybe? Really, there isn't much here other than the silly "he hasn't won in the contiguous U.S." nonsense.\nMasters history: T-2 in 2015; T-10 in 2016.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 20/1\nReason to pick: In his past nine starts at the Masters, Rose has four top 10s and eight top 25s with his worst finish being a T-36. Like he did in 2015 when he finished runner-up, Rose will prepare by playing in the Shell Houston Open the week before.\nCause for concern: Yes, Rose won gold at the Olympics, but it's been nearly two years since his last PGA Tour title. Also, while he remains one of the game's best off the tee, his iron play (125th in strokes gained on approach shots) has been puzzlingly off of late.\nMasters history: Winner in 2013; runner-up in 2011.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 25/1\nReason to pick: We know the Aussie can win at Augusta National and his improved putting to start the 2016-17 PGA Tour season (39th in strokes gained through the WGC-Mexico Championship) make us believe he can do it without an anchored putting stroke.\nCause for concern: Scott has been incredibly consistent in the past year, but after back-to-back victories at PGA National and Doral in 2016 he hasn't gotten back into the winner's circle.\nMasters history: T-5 in 2014.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 25/1\nReason to pick: Despite Johnny Miller's curious comments, Fowler officially put all that slump talk to rest with a four-shot win at the Honda Classic. He missed the cut here last year, but previously had nothing worse than a T-38 in five starts.\nCause for concern: After finishing in the top five in each major in 2014, Fowler has zero top 10s and three missed cuts in golf's four biggest events since.\nMasters history: T-4 in 2016; T-6 in 2015.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 50/1\nReason to pick: In addition to Casey's strong appearances the past two years, he has four career top 10s at Augusta National. And we haven't forgotten his second-second-fourth stretch to conclude last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs.\nCause for concern: How has this guy only won once in the U.S.? Sure, he's won 13 times on the European Tour, but it's been eight years since his lone PGA Tour title.\nMasters history: Three-time champ (2004, 2006 and 2010).\nCurrent Vegas odds: 20/1\nReason to pick: Mickelson's short game and recovery skills have been something to behold in 2017, masking an erratic long game that won't be penalized as much -- at least off the tee -- at Augusta National. In addition to those three Masters titles, Mickelson has eight other top fives in the event.\nCause for concern: Mickelson, 46 years and nearly 10 months, would be the oldest Masters champ if he won a fourth green jacket. Also, those 20-to-1 odds are a bit short for someone who hasn't won anywhere since the 2013 Open.\nMasters history: T-7 in 2016.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 80/1\nReason to pick: At 80/1, Fitzpatrick might be the best value bet in the field. In addition to his impressive debut at Augusta National in 2016, he made his first Ryder Cup team and capped the year by winning the European Tour finale in Dubai.\nCause for concern: Fitzpatrick is also probably the shortest hitter on this list. However, we don't recall fellow Englishman Danny Willett overpowering the course last year -- and he fared pretty well.\nMasters history: Four-time champ (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005).\nCurrent Vegas odds: 100/1\nReason to pick: There couldn't be a bigger sports story in 2017 than Woods coming back from injury to win a fifth green jacket on the 20th anniversary of his landmark victory in 1997. Also, how many times do you get a chance to bet on a four-time Masters champ who is still nine years away from the senior tour at 100-to-1 odds?\nCause for concern: The back. The rust. The driver. We could go on, but you get the point. It's not happening.