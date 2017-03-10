Masters history: Winner in 2015; Runner-up in 2014 and 2016. Current Vegas odds: 13/2 (Lines from golfodds.com) Reason to pick: Have you seen what he&#39;s done in his first three trips to Augusta National? Cause for concern: What happened on the back nine on Sunday in 2016 -- particularly on the 12th hole -- could leave some scar tissue.
2017 Masters

13 Picks To Win The 2017 Masters

Our weekly ranking (with updated Vegas odds) of the 13 best bets to win at Augusta National in 2017.

By