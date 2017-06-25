Justin Thomas called Jordan Spieth's winning bunker shot, knows his buddy WAY too well

On Friday, Justin Thomas expertly took apart a Twitter troll. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to prove he has psychic powers. Or just that he knows one of his best friends way too well.

Like many golf fans, Thomas enjoyed watching the finish of this year's Travelers Championship, which came down to two fellow Class of 2011 alums, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger. But when Spieth found the greenside bunker on the first playoff hole, Thomas offered these prophetic words about his fellow #SB2K17 buddy:

Of course, Spieth holed the shot to win the tournament in spectacular fashion and become the second-fastest player to 10 PGA Tour titles behind Tiger Woods. Here's the fantastic finish at TPC River Highlands:

But back to Thomas, that was some kind of call. And you better believe he took credit for it.

On tap next on the PGA Tour is the Quicken Loans National. Hey, JT . . . who you got?

