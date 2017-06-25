Trending
Justin Thomas expertly takes apart Twitter troll

4 hours ago

For a second consecutive week, we saw a virtuoso performance from Justin Thomas. Just this time, it came on Twitter.

Last Saturday, Thomas came as close to perfection as we've ever seen from a golfer at the U.S. Open when he fired a nine-under-par 63 at Erin Hills, breaking Johnny Miller's tournament record for score in relation to par. But on Friday evening, it was JT's perfect response to a Twitter troll that caught our attention.

RELATED: Gambler counting on Justin Thomas to win greatest golf bet ever

After missing the cut at the Travelers Championship (an event where Thomas fired a final-round 62 in 2016 to finish T-3), the 24-year-old star tweeted the following:

A perfectly harmless and reasonable tweet. And yet, it got this unwarranted and nasty response from one person:

But check out JT's reply in which he completely takes apart this jackass:

Boom. Roasted. Literally and figuratively. Well played, Justin.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy & Steve Elkington engage in epic Twitter battle

