A pro golfer is halfway to cashing in MILLIONS on the greatest golf bet ever

3 hours ago

Brooks Koepka took home a record $2.16 million for his U.S. Open victory at Erin Hills. But the win means another pro golfer is halfway to winning even more money on the greatest golf bet ever.

As first noticed by Bunkered Magazine, Jordan Baker (aka @OfficialBakes on Twitter) has successfully completed the first two legs of the golf gambling Grand Slam. It's part of a four-event parlay in which Baker took Sergio Garcia to win the Masters, Koepka at the U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler at the British Open, and Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship.

If you're thinking, those are some long odds, you're right. One MILLION-to-one odds in fact. Baker's two-pound bet will fetch him two million pounds ($2.52 million) if Fowler and Thomas are able to win the season's final two majors. Here's a look at the potential golden ticket, with which the lucky (genius?) Baker has been taunting bet365, the online book where he placed the wager:

Needless to say, Baker was excited throughout the U.S. Open as Koepka climbed the leader board before eventually taking control of the tournament on Sunday. Especially because as you can see from the betting slip, Koepka at 80-to-1 odds was his longest of the four bets. So technically, Baker is more than halfway to winning some life-changing money (Although the odds of those last two coming through are still just 980/1).

Here's a look at the updated betting ticket after Koepka's win:

We'll have to see if bet365 offers Baker a buyout -- and if he'd even take one. The dude is on a roll, and he's even placed his next bet:

OK, so that one definitely isn't happening.

