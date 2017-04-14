It looks like #SB2K17 is still going strong

We are three days into #SB2K17 -- and it doesn't look like the party is slowing down anytime soon.

Not surprisingly, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman are having a great time in Baker's Bay. The second annual brocation to Baker's Bay has included matching tank tops, boat jumping, and some air guitar using a golf club.

There's also been a lot of Ian Baker-Finch impressions, courtesy of Smylie Kaufman. And because we all like to live vicariously through this crew, here's a video recap of each day so far.

DAY 1:

DAY 2: The guys have matching tank tops this year.

DAY 3:

Have a great weekend, everyone. We know four tour pros who certainly will.

