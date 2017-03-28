The Week In Instagrams: 03.27.17\nDJ wins again, ramping up to the Masters, and the first days of spring\n"I still feel like I'm not playing my best golf."\n"I love when Daddy wins." –Tatum Gretzky Johnson (probably)\nTHE GODFATHER #mitchapalooza\nDaddy daughter dance\nWhen caught mid stretch getting ready for my tee time why not smile for the pic #sundayblue #idkwhatstretchthisis #iwasjustbored\nThere are a lot of #frenchies on Instagram, but this is the only one with a WGC slam. 🌎🏆🐶\n#lpgawinnerselfie with Mirim Lee at #kiaclassic\n⛳😎\nRespect 🤝\nJon Rahm might not have got the 'W' this week but he earned a lot of fans, including Dustin Johnson: "I would've liked that final to have been a lot shorter," he said, "but John's a great competitor."\nDellMatchPlay\nWe go to the zoo every year for my birthday as tradition 🦁🐅🐘 Today has been amazing! Thank you for all the bday wishes! #24\nHope everyone has a great Sunday. 🐇🐇\nNot my week this week ️☹.. but getting some good work done for next week 😃👍🏻! Thank you @lpgakiaclassic for an amazing event! Always love coming here to beautiful Carlsbad!! ❤\nM78 from California RCOS 16" I started processing again. Been a while. Hopefully more to follow. Enjoy! www.darkskywalker.com\n"This tree is to the Monterey Peninsula what the pyramids are to Egypt, what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris." - @latimes #lonecypress #mypebblebeach 📷 @govindkrishnan\nWeekend vibes ☀💕💋\nThe Big Wei-zy @themichellewie smashes her 3-wood on the 1st fairway @lpgakiaclassic ( for @lpga_tour and @gettysport ) #photooftheday #lpga #golf #carlsbad #sandiego #nikon\nVery proud of myself today, strong finish to make the weekend @lpgakiaclassic @pxg @descente_uk @ltclanguagesolutions\nFirst day of spring, closer to more of this kinda thing.\n•\n(📸: @ashleykmayo)