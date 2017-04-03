The Week In Instagrams: 4.3.2017\nHenley wins in Houston, Masters fever in full force, and drama at the ANA Inspiration.\nLet me start by congratulating Seo Yun Ryu on her playoff victory yesterday at the ANA Inspiration. She fought extremely hard and played amazing golf.\nI don’t want anything that happened yesterday to take away from Seo Yun’s victory. The LPGA rules officials made a judgment call at the moment, and we as professional golfers must accept it, no matter how painful it is. What happened was not intentional at all, I would never do that purposely. And I hope everyone knows that.\nI want to thank the amazing fans out on the course for all their support. Their cheering helped get me through those last 6 holes. Hearing all the fans cheer me on after every shot, going to every tee, truly brought tears to my eyes every time.\nI also want to thank the fans around the world who have reached out to me to offer their support, and for being there for me in this difficult situation. Your support means so much to me ....... I'm so blessed to have you all as my fans. I love you all and the game of golf, and I look forward to seeing all of you very soon.\nI always enjoy the @shellhouopen! Hard to catch up to those 10 birds today from my boy Russ...congrats man and see you at Augusta!!\nAzaleas greet the patrons on Monday morning.\nTakeoff at the #anainspiration with So Yeon Ryu\nThis morning, I watched the sun rise above the clubhouse and thru the Big Oak ✨✨✨\nA Masters tradition 💦\nIt’s Masters Week. 😎\nThere's a drive off the tee.\nAnd then there's this drive. 🌸⛳🌸\nGood week for the "kids" so happy we got to spend time together as a family ❤ #palmSprings\nMasters week! #Ping #Titleist #wheelsup #ISM #Suninternational #markgold #UPS #Footjoy\nWhen you realize it's (Masters) Monday 🙌\nWelcome back @Danny.Willett 🌼\nReally enjoyed my week in Palm Springs for the @anainspiration to cap off one of my favorite stretch of the year!!! Thank you to all the sponsors, Mission Hills CC, and volunteers for putting on a first class event 👍 especially to the superintendents for making the course in such stellar conditions! A big congratulations to one of the nicest players on tour [@1soyeonryu](https://instagram.com/1soyeonryu unni on the awesome win, and a great leap 👏👏👏 Also hats off and massive round of applause to @lexi for being such a class act, and a true champion 🙌🙌 #LPGA\nThank you Palm Springs for yet another amazing week! ♥♥♥\n✨D•R•E•A•M•Y✨ @robertfarah @oakley_golf @oakley #miami\nThat @scottycameron built me a purdy one.....thank you!\nThe Club is Open. #NikeGolfClub\nIt's good to let the hair down tonight 💃💃💃 #manchester #craigdavid #nightout #girlsnight #goodtimes #cheers\nThanks to my friend Rachel for coming out and cheering me on all day yesterday! And for one of the sweetest, most thoughtful gifts ever 💗🤗 #ANAinspiration\nDecisions, decisions 🤔...which way are you going? (Hint: there's no wrong answer.) #6Days #TheMasters\n🌺 hopeful #beachyoga improves golf shirt tan line.. Hope everyone has a great Friday. 🌺@adidaswomen\n\nWe can't wait for Masters week! Trendy Golf Ambassador @ashleykmayo will be at Augusta all week next week, and she'll share some of her favorite images right here. She took this image on the 10th hole last year 😍.