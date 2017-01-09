The Week In Instagrams\nJustin Thomas' win in Hawaii, Morgan Pressel's big charity event, and Tiger Woods' 2017 goals\nCant go without saying it was so special having mom and dad there this past weekend.. Finally got a W with them there! Their support they give me week in and week out is amazing. Lucky to have such great parents 👍🏽\n💗 #morganandfriends17\ntbt • Because life is better with ☀ + 👙 • wouldn't you agree? @oakley #latch #glassesgirl\nSorting thru hundreds of old wedges and some new ones. See what we can donate or auction off for charity.. Couldn't resist a cheeky picture of this though.. @vokeywedges at there best.. Stamping on overdrive 🏎🏎🏎\nI've always been very dedicated to my health and fitness but I do like to take breaks especially with my diet during the holidays. Goals for this year are to get stronger and grow that booty!🍑 I've never tried to be "skinny" but always healthy and strong. I'm going to be documenting more of my workouts, diet, and how they are helping me reach my athletic and personal goals. Here's to 2017 and reaching goals!💪🏻 #fitness #fit #selfie #bodypositive #selflove\nI'm gonna miss you Kapalua but I'll be back 😀 special week! Thanks @pgatour for all the fun! Solid top ten to start my year. Grateful for the off season I had to spend time with family and keep polishing the game. Next stop : oahu for the @sonyopenhawaii!\nnofilterneeded #tournamentofchampions #kapalua\nSunshine, golf and good friends 🤗 #MorganandFriends17 #Selfie\nDownside of twilight golf. Eventually the sun goes all the way down and you have to stop golfing. @quinterogolfclub #sunset\nSo happy to be part of #morganandfriends17 once again. @mpressel and the community around her do such an amazing job raising money for Her foundation and breast cancer. Just happy I can be a part of it to help 😊💗\n@JustinThomas34 in the limelight.\nLeader by 2 on Sunday.\nGreat view from the 9th tee at Nanea GC! @ZachJohnsonPGA #BobParsons #PXG #PXGTroop\u202cs\nJustin. THOMAS! JT wins the SBS Tournament of Champions by three shots over Hideki Matsuyama. It's @justinthomas34's 3rd career PGA Tour victory. (He's only 23 years old.) Congrats!!! 👊\n❤️💖⛳️ #pumagolf\nGood morning from Pebble Beach! #mypebblebeach #riseandshine #17miledrive 📷\nDate night in Kapalua. Excited for tomorrow!!!!\nI am working hard to sharpen my game for 2017, and my goal is simple: to win. Winning takes care of itself. -TW\nRead Tiger's blog at tigerwoods.com.