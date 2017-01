PGA Merchandise Show Cool stuff at the 2017 PGA Merchandise show The PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla., is an annual feast of golf products of all shapes and sizes -- clubs, swing aids, apparel, gadgets, you name it. Golf Digest editors are combing the floor for the freshest and most innovative new finds. We'll update as we go, so check back often to see what we've surfaced.

