The Best Apparel at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show\nSee what fashion and style items made their presence known at the annual PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.\nIf Polo Golf targets the classic, country club golfer, RLX Golf is created for those players who seek a more athletic style. While certain golfers identify with just one kind of look or the other, the majority mix and match traditional staples with performance-first pieces. That mix-and-match ideology is why the Polo Golf and RLX Golf collections are built on the same platform. As you see in the Pre-Fall collection, classic Polo Golf tops and chinos effortlessly blend with RLX Golf’s athletic, performance-based layering pieces. Available July 15. -- Ashley Mayo\nSimilar to its Pre-Fall counterpart, this Fall collection mixes traditional garments with performance-first pieces. Based in Logan-green and khaki with pops of bright orange, this collection offers a more elegant, assertive fashion that’s grounded with iconic styles. Much like the Pre-Fall line, golfers could easily mix and match the Polo Golf and RLX Golf pieces in this collection. Available August 15. -- AM\nG/FORE and Peter Millar sit on opposite sides of the golf fashion spectrum. The former is a renegade in the industry; the ladder upholds a classic, more traditional ethos. That’s why a partnership between the two companies piqued our interest. “Peter Millar is built for the traditional guy and we aren’t that guy,” said Mossimo Giannulli, founder of G/FORE. “We went in a direction with them that they would never go otherwise, it was a fantastic ying-yang collaboration.” The result is three shoe models (the Bogue Gallivantar, the Distruptor, and the Pintuck Gallivanter) that are built for mainstream consumption but incorporate some almost-too-risky edginess. -- AM\n$220, available in July.\nGalvin Green’s latest offerings continue to prove its position as a leader in golf outerwear innovation. The company uses a new Japanese fabric backer called “C-Knit” in its new Achilles jacket (right) with the company’s use of a lightweight, three-layer Gore-Tex. New products for Fall 2017 also include the Bruce puffer jacket (middle) with PrimaSoft fabric -- a lighter piece in this Galvin Green line that continues to get lighter and more practical. -- Stephen Hennessey\nLacoste revealed the uniforms that both the US and International teams will be wearing at the Presidents Cup in September. Fans will have the chance to wear similar pieces that the pros will have on. This striped performance polo is part of Team US's Look #1. Lacoste paired it with a lightweight navy hybrid jacket, noting that captains and players have widely requested the ability of smart layering during the tournament's unpredictable fall weather. The retail versions of the collection, available in August, will feature Lacoste's iconic alligator logo while the teams' collection will have a gold Presidents Cup trophy in its place. -- Brittany Romano\nElectric sunglasses continues to take cues from its adventure sports beginnings and bring them into golf eyewear. The Fade Collection, available this spring, is designed with advanced protective technology that in layman's terms makes them essentially sunscreen for your eyes. The anti-slip nose grips extend along the bottom of the lens so you can throw the glasses into your golf cart and they won't slide out if when you drive off. This line was accidentally pre-launched last year after a PR mix up sent a few samples around the country. The mistake provided worthwhile for the company after Ultra Running Magazine awarded the glasses its top pick for sunglasses in 2016. -- BR\nA media port in the back pocket? We bet somebody you know would find it useful. Since its founding in 2006, after Travis Mathew founder Travis Johnson brought his efforts to Matte Grey, the California company has prided itself on subtle practicality. The lightweight technical fabrics in its 2017 are in that theme, too, with some more casual pieces like a hoodie sweatshirt and bottoms. The company’s line is on tour, too, with Ollie Schniederjans and Tommy Armour III wearing the line, an example of the wide range of appeal Matte Grey/Haus of Grey is geared to. -- SH\nIf you want your sophisticated look to have an edgy, innovative twist, consider your search over. The pieces in Greyson Clothiers' Fall/Cruise 2017 collections blend technical with traditional fabrics, as well as athletic and classic styles. Timeless items in the Cruise collection, such as the pale-blue cardigan and navy pinstripe trousers, are reinvigorated by the bold print on the navy blue polo. Along with rethinking what golfers should wear on the course, Greyson pushes boundaries with fashion-forward off-course items such as fun joggers and hoodies. ($90-250) -- AM\nDunning is refocusing on golf in 2017. That is evident in the Fall '17 line that is chockfull of breathable, four way stretch pieces. The Heathered 5-Pocket Golf Pant is lightweight and breathable with moisture management technology. It pairs well with the insulated, natural hand 1/4 zip available in July. -- BR\nBonobos’ first mission continues to be its core mission: To design pants that fit perfectly. The latest collection from Bonobos Golf upholds that standard but also offers more technology than ever. The Lightweight Highland ($118) is the company’s lightest and most breathable golf trouser, and it has subtle details that golfers will love (its waistband, for example, has a gel lining to keep polos in place). The rest of the collection, which includes the Knowdown Tech fleece ($128) and an array of poly-cotton Flatiron polos ($88), have hidden performance technologies and offer an understated, sophisticated color scheme with a pop of tropical fun. Available February 10. -- AM\nLinksoul wants to make clothing for golfers, but not golf clothing. Their fall line includes a cotton-blend, 4-way stretch windbreaker that will pop on the course in the featured merlot color blend. The pin stripe inside collar detail gives the piece a younger feel. The jacket is available now ($120) in black, navy or chalk with more colors coming late summer. -- BR\nPeter Millar designed a jacket for the transitional seasons when you need to wear a sportcoat and need a little extra warmth but don't want to layer another jacket on top of it. It is outerwear that you can wear to dinner, too. -- BR\nSix custom designs were on display to celebrate the launch of the Spieth One, each representing a major moment in Jordan Spieth's career. The Tokyo Edition commemorates the first stop on the UA Spieth One Launch Tour. According to Under Armour, Spieth is considering trying out the custom look this season. The design would feature a clean, traditional toe with the custom designs at the back of the shoe. -- BR\nStarted by former Army drill sergeant Daniel Alarik on the base of Fort Benning, Ga., Grunt Style has turned from a small company into a big one with a large social following (over 1.6 million likes on Facebook). Now the apparel company has its sights on growing in golf. With polos that feature a splash of digi-camo accents, the 2017 line features golf gear and casual T-shirts geared toward those looking for a touch of patriotism in a stylish frame. Charitable initiatives with golf’s military arms are on Grunt Style’s agenda for 2017, so expect to hear more from this company soon. -- Stephen Hennessey\nWearing a Criquet polo is like stepping back in time. Elements like its heavier cotton, its bold (yet understated) color, and its single left-breasted pocket pay homage to the fashion-first Arnold Palmer era. Even so, the polo’s most genius feature is a collar stay (!). The disheveled look that happens when a collar’s point curls up is all but inevitable with most polos, but not when there’s a collar stay. The stays in Criquet’s polos will make you ask, why don’t more brands include them in their polos? ($75) -- AM