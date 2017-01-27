If Polo Golf targets the classic, country club golfer, RLX Golf is created for those players who seek a more athletic style. While certain golfers identify with just one kind of look or the other, the majority mix and match traditional staples with performance-first pieces. That mix-and-match ideology is why the Polo Golf and RLX Golf collections are built on the same platform. As you see in the Pre-Fall collection, classic Polo Golf tops and chinos effortlessly blend with RLX Golf’s athletic, performance-based layering pieces. Available July 15. -- Ashley Mayo
PGA Merchandise Show

The Best Apparel at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show

See what fashion and style items made their presence known at the annual PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.