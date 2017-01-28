While the brand is known for modern, high-tech offerings, company officials were looking to create a boutique, retro vibe with the line of premium waxed-canvas bags that are also built with modern trims and hardware. -- Ryan Herrington Collection will be available June 1. The golf bag and travel case are $229 each. The overnight bag is $249. / ogio.com
The Best of the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show

