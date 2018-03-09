Trending
Viral Videos

You have to see this gymnast's hands-free, seated backflip to believe it

By
6 hours ago

OK, so this video is apparently old. In fact, University of Michigan gymnast Brandon Burns celebrated the one-year anniversary of it going viral earlier this week. But that doesn't make it any less impressive. And we hadn't seen it to now, so excuse us while we freak out.

Loading

View on Instagram

What the. . . ? How the. . . ? That's a backflip from a seated position using no hands. And he nails the landing. Incredible.

RELATED: Gary Player discusses his backflip seen 'round the world

Legend has it that Bo Jackson used to be able to do a backflip out of a swimming pool, but with all due respect to Jackson, Bo did not know this move.

In fact, Brandon's Instagram is a treasure trove of jaw-dropping displays of physical talent -- and abs that would make Mark Wahlberg jealous.

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Yeah. . . the dude's in decent shape.

(h/t Digg)

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

You have to see this gymnast's hands-free, seated backflip to believe it

6 hours ago
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods took the lead on Friday—and nearly broke the Internet

7 hours ago
Moms Know Best

Muhammad Wilkerson's mom called into a radio show to defend her son against rat Jets beat...

9 hours ago
Party People

Did the Holland House have a designated sex room at the Olympics? You're damn right it did

10 hours ago
Trendsetters

Tony Finau rocked a pretty sweet hoodie for a few holes at the Valspar Championship

11 hours ago
Movies

See if you can you tell if these are real or fake disaster movies

11 hours ago
It's a bird, it's a plane...

You can now (officially) own the world's first (actual) flying car

March 8, 2018
LPGA

Barbie's new line of dolls includes Lorena Ochoa

March 8, 2018
Party Foul

Overturned semi-truck spills 60,000 pounds of Busch beer on Florida highway

March 8, 2018
MLB

Cancel the HR Derby, because Aaron Judge is done with it

March 8, 2018
NBA

Knicks reach new nadir after owner James Dolan performed on the Tonight Show

March 8, 2018
Robot Apocalypse

Sounds like Amazon's Alexa needs an exorcism

March 8, 2018
Freaks

Today in absurd NFL workouts: Alvin Kamara lifts weights while pulling a JEEP

March 8, 2018
Rapography

Google Maps recognizes lone hero's campaign to rename island after Busta Rhymes

March 7, 2018
Pros—they're just like us!

How do you stop Justin Thomas? Take him to the dentist

March 7, 2018
The Sky Is Falling

Oh great, a rogue space station is set to crash back to earth in the next few weeks

March 7, 2018
Media

Peyton Manning might be coming to a TV network near you -- and he's going to get PAID

March 7, 2018
March Madness

Bill Murray is VERY ready for March Madness

March 7, 2018
Related
The LoopLittle Leaguer puts Aaron Judge to shame with this …
The LoopThis girl's incredible card trick would be very use…
The LoopMarshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press confere…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection