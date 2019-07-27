Wyndham Rewards competition did not generate much interest in the Wyndham Championship next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs are still two weeks away, but another season-long prize will likely end up being determined at this week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The inaugural Wyndham Rewards competition is slated to wrap up at next week’s regular season finale, the Wyndham Championship, with the top-10 players in the season-long points race divvying up a $10 million bonus with $2 million of that going to the leader.

Adding such a lucrative prize in order to help lure big names to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., didn’t exactly work out, however. Paul Casey is the only player among the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings scheduled to play in the Wyndham after the final field was announced on Friday.

Casey would likely need to win this week and next in order to catch current points leader Brooks Koepka.

RELATED: Max Homa runs afoul of fantasy golf participants on Twitter, but it turns into a charitable positive

The only other players in the top 20 who are scheduled to play next week are No. 12 Chez Reavie and No. 14 Charles Howell III.

It wasn’t all bad news for the event, though, with Jordan Spieth committing to the event. It will be his first appearance since 2013. Open champion Shane Lowry, who skipped this week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, was also listed in the field but withdrew moments after it was announced.