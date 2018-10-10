The World Golf Hall of Fame will welcome five new members next June at Pebble Beach Golf Links when it formally inducts its Class of 2019. Retief Goosen, Peggy Kirk Bell, Jan Stephenson, Billy Payne and Dennis Walters all earned the minimum 75 percent of the votes from the 16-member Selection Commission to become part of golf’s elite.

Goosen, a South African native, won a combined 19 PGA Tour and European Tour events, and 33 worldwide tournaments during his professional career. His most noted victories came in the 2001 and 2004 U.S. Opens. He also played on six International teams in the Presidents Cup and was twice the European Tour Order of Merit winner in 2001 and 2002.

After winning the 1949 Titleholders Championship as an amateur, Kirk Bell was a charter member of the LPGA who went on to become a renowned golf instructor and the matriarch of Pine Needles Lodge and Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. Before her passing at age 95 in November 2016, Pine Needles hosted three highly successful U.S. Women’s Opens in 1996, 2001 and 2007.

Stephenson joined the LPGA Tour from her native Australia in 1974 and immediately made a mark on and off the course. She earned rookie of the year honors but also became famous for embracing her good looks and using them to help market herself—including famously posing naked in a bathtub, covered by a pile of golf balls. Her record, however, was something that marketed itself: among her 16 LPGA titles and 20 worldwide wins were three major titles (1981 du Maurier Classic, 1982 LPGA Championship and 1983 U.S. Women’s Open.

In his 11 years as chairman of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament (2006-2017), Payne, 70, oversaw a series of initiatives aimed at broadening the appeal of the sport to grow the game in the U.S. and around the world. He helped establish premier amateur tournaments in Asia and Latin America that gave the winners invitations into the Masters in an attempt to create golf heroes in those regions. He also helped establish the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship hosted at Augusta National the Sunday prior to the Masters. And in 2012, he oversaw the admission of the first female members into Augusta National.

Walters was a talented golfer whose life took a harrowing turn when he was paralyzed at age 24 in a golf cart accident. But it didn’t prevent him from staying involved in the game, as he would go on to perform thousands of golf clinics around the world, becoming an iconic figure to many fans for his trick shots as well as his lessons on life.

Goosen and Stephenson gained entry as male and female competitors, while Bell, Payne and Walters were all nominated through the lifetime achievement category.

The five were among a group of 15 finalists that included Graham Marsh, Corey Pavin, Hal Sutton, Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer, Dottie Pepper, Jim Ferrier, Catherine Lacoste and Calvin Peete.

The official induction ceremony is June 10, 2019, the Monday prior to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

