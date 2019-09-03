Winner's Bagan hour ago

Winner's Bag: Tom Lewis' equipment at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Tom Lewis plays on the European Tour, but his win at the Tour Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour shows how just one well-timed week on the developmental circuit can be a career-changer. Lewis entered the event despite never having played on the tour and finished the week with a five-shot win over Fabian Gomez to not only capture the title, but a PGA Tour card along with it.

Lewis, who finished T-11 at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush G.C. in Northern Ireland, exhibited a consistency rarely seen on any tour. He hit an astounding 63 of 72 greens in regulation—a 87.5 percent rate. He hit 15, 16, 16 and 16 greens in his four rounds. In all he produced 29 birdies, with no fewer than six in any round. His final three birdies came on Nos. 15, 16 and 17 on Sunday to seal the win.

The 28-year-old from England uses an interesting iron and wedge set makeup. For his irons he uses three different Callaway models, with the company’s X-Forged UT for the 2- and 3-irons; X-Forged 18 irons for the 4- and 5-irons and Apex MB for the rest of the set. His wedges are the company’s Mack Daddy 4 model, but unlike the majority of tour players who utilize a gap wedge, Lewis goes from pitching wedge to 56-degree sand wedge and then a 60-degree lob wedge.

“I didn’t really know what to expect this week,” Lewis said. “I haven’t played well the last couple weeks. I tried to change a few things, and it didn’t work. Went back to a few things, and it worked. To shoot the scores I did this week is amazing.”

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (Project X HZRDUS 62X), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue, 15 degrees

Irons (2-3): Callaway X-Forged UT; (4-5); Callaway X-Forged 18; (6-PW): Callaway Apex MB

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 7S Black

