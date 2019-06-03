Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay's clubs at the Memorial Tournament

Patrick Cantlay got a little advice from Jack Nicklaus on how to close out a golf tournament and then put on a performance worthy of the Golden Bear himself.

Cantlay’s final-round 64 (the lowest final round by a winner in tournament history) was a ball striking clinic, but the bogey-free round that overcame a four-shot deficit at the start of the day might have overshadowed just how strong a week Cantlay had overall. Statistically speaking, it would be hard to find fault with almost any part of his game.

Patrick Cantlay: A Comeback From Nowhere

The now two-time PGA Tour winner ranked eighth in strokes gained/off the tee; fifth in SG/approach the green; fifth in SG/around the green; seventh in SG/putting and second in SG/tee to green. He also ranked fourth in driving distance and 11th in greens in regulation. His 25 birdies for the week also led the field.

“My game felt really good all week,” Cantlay said. “Even just hitting balls on the range, it felt like every swing it was doing what I was looking for it to do. It was the same out there. I was able to stay in a positive frame of mind and execute the shots I needed to coming down the stretch.”

One of those key shots was a 5-iron from 227 yards on the par-5 15th that found the green, leading to a solid two-putt birdie from 47 feet—his last of eight birdies on the day. Cantlay’s irons are Titleist’s 718 AP2 model with True Temper XP 115 shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips.

With the win Cantlay jumps to eighth on the World Ranking. Not quite Nicklaus-like, but he’s getting closer all the time.

What Patrick Cantlay had in the bag at the Memorial Tournament

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 73x), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 915F, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2, 21 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Titleist 718 AP2

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM6 (56 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (61 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist GSS