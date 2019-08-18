Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas' equipment at the BMW Championship

Justin Thomas didn’t back up his record-setting 61 from the third round at the BMW Championship at Medinah C.C., but he didn’t have to. A final-round 68, fueled by birdies at the 11th, 13th, 15th and 18th holes, kept Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama far enough away for the majority of the round and gave Thomas his 10th PGA Tour win and set himself up nicely for the for the FedEx Cup title as the win put him atop the standings heading into the season finale at the Tour Championship at East Lake G.C. in Atlanta. Thomas won the FedEx Cup in 2017.

Thomas final round was good when it needed to be. After a bad bogey at the par-5 10th (where a day earlier he launched a 260-yard 5-wood to two feet of the hole for an ensuing eagle), Thomas stuck a lob wedge from 106 yards to two feet to boost his cushion to three. A 12-footer for birdie on the par-3 13th after a 5-iron tee shot came to rest 11 feet, seven inches from the hole to maintained that lead, as did a five-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 15th.

Thomas’ irons are Titleist’s 718 MB blades with a Titleist Vokey SM7 46-degree wedge serving as his pitching wedge. While his other wedges are True Temper’s Dynamic Gold S400 shafts, Thomas’ 46-degree has the company’s X100 shafts, which match the rest of his irons. The grips are Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet cord. Thomas also wielded a Scotty Cameron by Titleist X5 mallet with a SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour grip.

Thomas’ strong play backed up his reply to a question in his post-round press conference on Saturday. Thomas was asked how the players could produce the type of scores they were putting up on a course thought of to be difficult by many.

After commenting on the soft conditions making the course play easier, Thomas said, “We all have such great control over our golf ball and we know how far it's going to go and when we're hitting it well, obviously but we know how it's going to react and when the fairways are that much bigger and you put us in the fairway, I mean we're just good, you know what I mean? It's just the fact of the matter.”

The fact of the matter added up to tournament-record 25 under par, a three-shot win over Cantlay and a pretty big date coming up at East Lake.

What Justin Thomas had in the bag at the BMW Championship

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist TS3 (Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60TX), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS3 , 15 degrees

5-wood: Titleist 915Fd, 18 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist T-100 ; (5-9): Titleist 718 MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56); Titleist Vokey SM6 (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist X5