What PGA Tour pros really think

Will Tiger Woods win a major this year? Will he still be competitive at Augusta National when he’s 60? Will Rory McIlroy eventually win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam? Who’s the funniest player on tour? How often have you seen a player break a rule and try to get away with it? We posed these and other questions to 46 PGA Tour players, and their answers (and comments) might surprise you. Note: Some players didn’t answer all the questions. Might have been the ones about marijuana and performance-enhancing drugs.

You get to choose one tour pro to be on your side in a bar fight. Who are you picking?

Ernie Els: 27.5 percent

Jason Kokrak: 10 percent

Scott Stallings: 7.5 percent

Gary Woodland: 7.5 percent

Ricky Barnes: 5 percent

Tony Finau: 5 percent

Brooks Koepka: 5 percent

Grayson Murray: 5 percent

Shawn Stefani: 5 percent

Andres Gonzalez: 2.5 percent

Charley Hoffman: 2.5 percent

Dustin Johnson: 2.5 percent

Jamie Lovemark: 2.5 percent

Robert MacIntyre: 2.5 percent

Phil Mickelson: 2.5 percent

Rory Sabbatini: 2.5 percent

Vijay Singh: 2.5 percent

Henrik Stenson: 2.5 percent

Comments: “I’d probably pick myself because I’ve been in a bar fight.” … “I can definitely think of a few caddies I’d want on my side.”

Who is the funniest guy on Tour?

Tim Herron: 17 percent

Jason Bohn: 11 percent

Kevin Kisner: 11 percent

Pat Perez: 11 percent

Henrik Stenson: 11 percent

Chesson Hadley: 6 percent

Phil Mickelson: 6 percent

Boo Weekley: 6 percent

Lanto Griffin: 3 percent

Colt Knost: 3 percent

Russell Knox: 3 percent

Eddie Pepperell: 3 percent

Carl Pettersson: 3 percent

Harold Varner III: 3 percent

Johnson Wagner: 3 percent

Comments: “I can’t say myself; I still have some dignity.”

Will Tiger Woods win a major in 2020?

Yes: 60 percent

No: 40 percent

Comments: “I want to say yes, but I think the odds are against him.” … “I told my wife [before 2019] that he’d never win again. How good am I at predicting these things?”

Will Tiger be competitive in the Masters until he’s 60?

Yes: 46 percent

No: 26 percent

Don’t know: 28 percent

Comments: “Some guys, like Jack [Nicklaus] and Freddie [Couples], proved it can be done. If Tiger’s healthy, yes.”

Which major does Tiger have the best chance of winning this year?

Masters: 88 percent

PGA at Harding Park: 12 percent

U.S. Open at Winged Foot: 0 percent

Open at Royal St. George’s: 0 percent

Comments: “You would have to think he still has a chance in every major.”

Tiger has an eight-footer to win this year’s Masters. Do you take:

Make: 100 percent

Miss: 0 percent

Will Rory McIlroy ever win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam?

Yes: 89 percent

No: 11 percent

Comments: “It’s not inevitable. Ask Ernie Els or Greg Norman.” … “Yes—one million percent.” … “He’ll win it when people stop asking if he’ll win it.”

If you had a tee time tomorrow at the course where you learned to play, what’s your best estimate of what you would shoot?

60-64: 77 percent

65-69: 20 percent

59 or better: 3 percent

70 or worse: 0 percent

Comments: “I wouldn’t break 60 unless I putted really well. But I can say that about anywhere I play.” … I wouldn’t be trying too hard.”

Eddie Pepperell was DQ’d last year after he ran out of golf balls on the course. How many do you have in your bag at the start of a round, and have you ever been close to running out?

Six to nine: 60 percent

10 or more: 40 percent

Comments: “Mac O’Grady used to have 18 balls and number them 1 through 18 to have one on every hole.” … I was close to running out once. I gave too many away and then hit two in the water at the last. I finished with one.” … “A lot of bad things might happen. I ain’t running out of golf balls.” … “I have three sleeves. If that’s not enough, I probably don’t belong out there.”

Best player of all time?

Tiger Woods: 70 percent

Jack Nicklaus: 30 percent

Other: 0 percent

Comments: “Until this time last year, I thought it was Jack.” … “Jack might have more records and has the major record, but Tiger played the best golf.” … “Why does it have to be either or? Why can’t we just say they’re the two best?”

Which season would you rather have?

One win, but it’s a major: 95 percent

Three wins, but no major: 5 percent

Comments: “Come on, we all want the major.”

Christina Kim turned in LPGA caddies for sharing club selection. Does that happen on the PGA Tour?

Never: 30 percent

Often: 4 percent

Rarely: 4 percent

Sometimes: 4 percent

Don’t know: 57 percent

Comments: “Everyone knows you can’t do that.” … “Happens all the time but really makes no difference.”

Have you witnessed someone break a rule and try to get away with it?

Yes: 52 percent

No: 24 percent

Not sure: 24 percent

Comments: “Too often, sadly.” … “It happens most often when they drop closer to the hole than they should after hitting into a hazard.”

What’s the longest time you’ve gone without swinging a club since you’ve turned pro, not counting injuries?

Several weeks: 36 percent

A week: 24 percent

Several days: 21 percent

A month or more: 19 percent

Which major would you most like to win?

Masters: 77 percent

Open Championship: 16 percent

U.S. Open: 7 percent

PGA Championship: 0 percent

What is the best major-championship venue?

Augusta National: 74 percent

Old Course at St. Andrews: 13 percent

Pebble Beach: 8 percent

Muirfield: 5 percent

Who has the best-looking wife/girlfriend on the PGA Tour?

Richelle Baddeley (Aaron): 22 percent

Kristy McLachlin (Parker): 17 percent

Dowd Simpson (Webb): 17 percent

Allison Stokke Fowler (Rickie): 13 percent

Melissa Jones (Matt): 9 percent

Gabby Woodland (Gary): 9 percent

Ashlie Reed (Nate Lashley): 4 percent

Ashley Perez (Pat): 4 percent

Annie Spieth (Jordan): 4 percent

How important is it to you to win an Olympic gold medal?

Like winning a nonmajor: 50 percent

Not as important as winning a nonmajor: 42 percent

Like winning a major: 8 percent

Comments: “Eventually that’s the fifth major.” … “Not quite a major, but better than any other event.”

Should the Players Championship be considered a major?

No: 78 percent

Yes: 22 percent

Comments: “Only if all past Players champions are credited a major.”

Favorite hole at the Players Championship?

Par-5 16th: 30 percent

Par-3 17th: 25 percent

Par-4 18th: 20 percent

Par-5 second: 5 percent

Par-4 fourth: 5 percent

Par-5 ninth: 5 percent

Par-5 11th: 5 percent

Par-4 12th: 5 percent

Least favorite hole at the Players Championship?

Par-3 17th: 30 percent

Par-4 12th: 22 percent

Par-4 18th: 22 percent

Par-5 ninth: 9 percent

Par-4 sixth: 4 percent

Par-4 seventh: 4 percent

Par-3 eighth: 4 percent

Par-4 10th: 4 percent

Comments: “Seventeen is the best and the worst hole.” … “Eight is one of the worst par 3s I’ve ever seen.”

Do you miss Johnny Miller?

No: 67 percent

Yes: 33 percent

Comments: “Is yes and no a good answer?”

Do you miss Gary McCord or Peter Kostis?

Yes: 51 percent

No: 49 percent

Would you miss Brandel Chamblee if he were off TV tomorrow?

No: 61 percent

Yes: 39 percent

Comments: “Two years ago, I’d have said yes. But he’s gotten way better and backs up his opinions with good stats.”

Do you like the idea of fans being able to hear what you and your caddie are discussing as you prepare to play a shot?

Yes: 8 percent

No: 92 percent

Comments: “I’d be OK with it—no one can understand my caddie’s accent.” … “I’m afraid they’d hate me because of all the swear words.”

Name a course that has never been the site of a U.S. Open but would be a good test.

Pine Valley: 18 percent

Spyglass Hill: 8 percent

Cypress Point: 5 percent

Muirfield Village: 5 percent

Point O’Woods: 5 percent

Quail Hollow: 5 percent

Sand Hills: 5 percent

Harding Park: 2 percent

L.A.C.C. North (2023 site): 2 percent

Pinehurst No. 4: 2 percent

Quaker Ridge: 2 percent

Seminole: 2 percent

TPC Sawgrass: 2 percent

Trump Bedminster: 2 percent

Yale: 2 percent

Don’t know: 33 percent

What current player would make the best future commissioner?

Stewart Cink: 12 percent

Charley Hoffman: 12 percent

Davis Love III: 12 percent

Phil Mickelson: 12 percent

Paul Casey: 6 percent

Jim Furyk: 6 percent

Peter Malnati: 6 percent

Mark Wilson: 6 percent

Don’t know: 28 percent

How often are you recognized off the course?

Often: 37 percent

Occasionally: 34 percent

Rarely: 17 percent

Never: 11 percent

Comments: “It kind of depends where you are. At home is more often than on the road.”

Which shot would make you more nervous?

Ryder Cup opening shot: 93 percent

Six-foot putt for bogey to win a nonmajor: 7 percent

Comments: “Heck, any length putt to win would make me nervous.”

Does CBD help a golfer?

Yes: 25 percent

No: 19 percent

Don’t know: 56 percent

Is marijuana performance-enhancing in golf?

Yes: 8 percent

No: 4 percent

Don’t know: 88 percent

How prevalent are performing-enhancing substances on Tour?

A little: 7 percent

Don’t know: 93 percent

What percentage of amateurs you see in pro-ams are playing clearly inferior equipment?

Most: 24 percent

Some: 8 percent

Not many: 8 percent

Don’t notice: 60 percent

How often do you watch PGA Tour events on television on weeks when you’re not playing?

Not too often: 42 percent

Fairly regularly: 33 percent

Never: 14 percent

Almost all the time: 11 percent

Comments: “I’ll watch every minute I can.” … “The kids have it on, so more than I would like.”

Who will win the Ryder Cup this year at Whistling Straits?

U.S.A.: 60 percent

Europe: 37 percent

Tie: 3 percent

You have to choose where to play your last round. Which do you pick?

Augusta National: 62 percent

Old Course at St. Andrews: 14 percent

Cypress Point: 10 percent

Pebble Beach: 10 percent

Loch Lomond: 4 percent

How often does a pro-am partner tell you a golf joke you’ve never heard before?

Rarely: 60 percent

Never: 40 percent

What’s more embarrassing?

Hitting a shank: 67 percent

Four-putting: 33 percent

Comments: “A shank is way worse. Now you don’t know where the next shot is going to go.” … “Shank by far. Sometimes a four-putt might be four good putts.” … “I’ve done both.”

