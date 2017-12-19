Trending
Sheet Of Dreams

We found the perfect hockey rink, and it's somewhere in Montana

By
an hour ago

The hockey-crazed among us harbor fantasies about unspoiled frozen lakes tucked in remote backwoods, with ice as clear as glass, endless Labatt's on tap, and Minka Kelly driving the Zamboni. Apparently this place exists, save for maybe the beer and the photogenic ice maintenance staff.

Avalanche Lake is located in Glacier National Park, in the northwest corner of Northwest Montana. We only looked this up after stumbling upon the below online video, which immediately triggered thoughts of an emergency "business trip" over Christmas weekend that would involve our skates, a stick, and not an awkward family dinner in sight.

Of course, the nature of semi-viral online videos is this little corner of hockey heaven will probably be overpopulated by noon on Thursday, with a line of cars snaking around the mountain, and James Earl Jones selling T-shirts. But for a little while, it looks as close to perfect as hockey can get. Heck, we'd even bring our own beer.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopReport: Donald Trump wanted less attractive waitres…
The LoopWhat is the definition of 'back' for Tiger Woods? -…
The LoopAnother surprising Tiger twist, Woods now expected …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection