Watches: A Twist Of The Wrist

1.) BREITLING NAVITIMER 8

The first timepiece from Breitling under new ownership features a vintage logo and a simplified dial. $7,710

2.) AUDEMARS PIGUET ROYAL OAK OFFSHORE

This watch is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a version that has a khaki-and-green bezel and a camouflage rubber strap. $31,000

3.) HUBLOT BIG BANG UNICO GOLD

Redesigned with a smaller, 42mm-diameter face, it features a one-click system that makes it a snap to change the strap. $36,700

4.) OMEGA SPEEDMASTER HODINKEE 10TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION

This update of the timepiece that inspired Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer to love and appreciate watches has a blue-gray dial and a red chronograph hand with a yellow tip. $6,500

5.) BELL & ROSS BRV2-92 STEEL HERITAGE

This new timepiece in the company's Vintage Collection incorporates the designer's iconic black dial and sand-colored numerals. $2,900

6.) MOVADO HERITAGE

This is a contemporary version of the original 1970 design, with a round blue sunray dial and a case-and-link bracelet made of stainless steel. $795

7.) TAG HEUER 2017 AUTAVIA

A tribute to the first Autavia, made in 1962, this one is available with special "beads of rice" bracelet by designer Gay Frères. $5,450

8.) ROLEX GMT MASTER II

For the first time, this model is offered in Oystersteel, with the five-link Jubilee bracelet, and a two-color Cerachrom insert. $9,250

9.) GRAND SEIKO HI-BEAT 36000

This limited-edition update celebrates the 20th anniversary of Seiko's 9S mechanical movement, which is durable and incredibly accurate. $5,950.

