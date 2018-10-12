Watches: A Twist Of The Wrist

1.) BREITLING NAVITIMER 8
The first timepiece from Breitling under new ownership features a vintage logo and a simplified dial. $7,710
2.) AUDEMARS PIGUET ROYAL OAK OFFSHORE
This watch is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a version that has a khaki-and-green bezel and a camouflage rubber strap. $31,000
3.) HUBLOT BIG BANG UNICO GOLD
Redesigned with a smaller, 42mm-diameter face, it features a one-click system that makes it a snap to change the strap. $36,700
4.) OMEGA SPEEDMASTER HODINKEE 10TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION
This update of the timepiece that inspired Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer to love and appreciate watches has a blue-gray dial and a red chronograph hand with a yellow tip. $6,500
5.) BELL & ROSS BRV2-92 STEEL HERITAGE
This new timepiece in the company's Vintage Collection incorporates the designer's iconic black dial and sand-colored numerals. $2,900
6.) MOVADO HERITAGE
This is a contemporary version of the original 1970 design, with a round blue sunray dial and a case-and-link bracelet made of stainless steel. $795
7.) TAG HEUER 2017 AUTAVIA
A tribute to the first Autavia, made in 1962, this one is available with special "beads of rice" bracelet by designer Gay Frères. $5,450
8.) ROLEX GMT MASTER II
For the first time, this model is offered in Oystersteel, with the five-link Jubilee bracelet, and a two-color Cerachrom insert. $9,250
9.) GRAND SEIKO HI-BEAT 36000
This limited-edition update celebrates the 20th anniversary of Seiko's 9S mechanical movement, which is durable and incredibly accurate. $5,950.