Watches: A Twist Of The Wrist

Some of today's finest timepieces are updated versions of classic designs.
Photo By Victor PradoThey might sport new sizes or colors, but these watches remain faithful to their heritage.

1.) BREITLING NAVITIMER 8
The first timepiece from Breitling under new ownership features a vintage logo and a simplified dial. $7,710

2.) AUDEMARS PIGUET ROYAL OAK OFFSHORE
This watch is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a version that has a khaki-and-green bezel and a camouflage rubber strap. $31,000

3.) HUBLOT BIG BANG UNICO GOLD
Redesigned with a smaller, 42mm-diameter face, it features a one-click system that makes it a snap to change the strap. $36,700

4.) OMEGA SPEEDMASTER HODINKEE 10TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION
This update of the timepiece that inspired Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer to love and appreciate watches has a blue-gray dial and a red chronograph hand with a yellow tip. $6,500

5.) BELL & ROSS BRV2-92 STEEL HERITAGE
This new timepiece in the company's Vintage Collection incorporates the designer's iconic black dial and sand-colored numerals. $2,900

6.) MOVADO HERITAGE
This is a contemporary version of the original 1970 design, with a round blue sunray dial and a case-and-link bracelet made of stainless steel. $795

7.) TAG HEUER 2017 AUTAVIA
A tribute to the first Autavia, made in 1962, this one is available with special "beads of rice" bracelet by designer Gay Frères. $5,450

8.) ROLEX GMT MASTER II
For the first time, this model is offered in Oystersteel, with the five-link Jubilee bracelet, and a two-color Cerachrom insert. $9,250

9.) GRAND SEIKO HI-BEAT 36000
This limited-edition update celebrates the 20th anniversary of Seiko's 9S mechanical movement, which is durable and incredibly accurate. $5,950.

