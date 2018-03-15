Watch Tiger Woods drop a 71-foot bomb at Bay Hill to take the lead

Yep, he's back. Tiger Woods is showing last week's performance at the Valspar Championship was no aberration, turning his front nine at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 33 strokes to take the early lead. Unfortunately for Woods, his auspicious start was seemingly wiped out by a wayward drive on Bay Hill's third hole (his 12th), as his tee ball went out-of-bounds and led to a double.

But Tiger immediately bounced bounce, racking up three birdies in his next four holes, the last of which came off a 71-foot bomb at the 200-yard par-3 seventh:

Sadly, no fist pump. Of course, that sly smile and finger-point were pretty damn cool, too.

The bird moved Woods to four under for the day and in sole possession of the lead with two holes left.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS