Watch Matthew Wolff make his 72nd-hole, winning eagle putt to clinch the 3M Open title

There is an awful lot of bravado associated with Matthew Wolff, and rightfully so. The talented 20-year-old from California has to have a lot of confidence to stand behind a golf swing that is as unorthodox as the one he sports . Of course, if you had the results that Wolff has had with that swing, you’d be sticking your chest out, too.

Here’s the quick rundown of Wolff's resume, which doesn't include the five other college wins he claimed besides the NCAA title during his sophomore season at Oklahoma State:

• 2017 U.S. Junior runner-up

• 2018 Phil Mickelson Award (freshman of the year)

• 2019 NCAA Individual Champion

• 2019 NCAA single-season scoring record (68.7)

• 2019 Jack Nicklaus Award (college player of the year)

• 2019 Fred Haskins Award (college player of the year)

But to win your first PGA Tour title, in just your third start as a professional, and to do it with an eagle on the 72nd hole like Wolff did on Sunday at the inaugural 3M Open … well, is it really bravado if you can back it up with results? Perhaps that's a question Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau, who finished two strokes back of Wolff in second place, can best answer.

Take a minute to watch this 26-footer go dark on the 18th hole at TPC Twin Cities outside of Minneapolis, because in those four seconds Wolff’s life changes forever.

If you don’t have the ball tracking, then perfectly hitting the flag stick and falling into the cup etched into your memory just yet, well, don’t worry. Something tells us this putt is going to be played on heavy rotation for a long time to come.

