Viral Video3 hours ago

Watch Justin Thomas' roommate Tom Lovelady go shirtless for water shot

By

When there's cabbage on the line, a player will resort to any play, improbability be damned. Going for a water-guarded green from a buried lie? Sure. Trying to thread the needle through branches instead of punching out? Of course. Driver off the deck from a distance Dustin Johnson couldn't reach? Pull the damn trigger. And if your ball is partially submerged in the mud? Well, take off your shirt and go for broke. Just ask Tom Lovelady.

Lovelady, a Web.com Tour graduate and roommate of Justin Thomas, found himself in the Florida waters in a match with the Player of the Year. A moment Thomas thankfully captured:

Loading

View on Instagram

Lovelady made a nice recovery (at least according to Thomas' commentary). Of course, the outcome is secondary. That a PGA Tour player was willing to bear skin in a casual round shows Lovelady is a man of the people.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursThink Young, Play Hard: Luke List - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursRBC Canadian Open: Golf Digest Tournament Predictio…
Golf News & ToursWGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Golf Digest Tournamen…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection