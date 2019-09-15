Viktor Hovland adds to a great day for Norwegian golf by tying a PGA Tour record with 17th straight round in the 60s

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Sunday truly was a big day for Norwegian golf.

While Suzanne Pettersen sank the winning putt for Europe in the Solheim Cup in Scotland, here in the U.S., at the season-opening event on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland just continued making putts to tie a record.

With a six-under 64 in the final round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on the Old White TPC, Hovland posted his 17th straight round in the 60s. That tied Bob Estes' PGA Tour mark set in 2001. Hovland finished at 12-under 268 after starting with three straight rounds of 68.

In his last five PGA Tour events dating to the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June, Hovland has shot 64, 65, 64, 65 and 64 in his final rounds.

Nice pattern developing there.

"I think one of the reasons I've been playing so well on Sunday is getting more familiar with the courses and just getting comfortable," said the former Oklahoma State standout from Oslo, who wasn't all that thrilled with his ball striking but got a number of putts to fall during Sunday's warm and sunny final round.

As for tying a record, he was unaware and a bit surprised.

"I would've thought maybe it was a little lower," said Holland, 21. "I turned pro out of school in the summer, and I don't know how the other golf courses play that we play out there for the other half of the season, but we've been playing courses that have been pretty gettable. Not a whole lot of wind and greens have been fairly soft. I've just played pretty consistently, so, yeah, it's been a pretty cool ride."

After signing his card, Hovland was informed that Pettersen had holed the winning putt for Europe and then announced the she was retiring. His eyes grew wide. "No way. That's amazing," he said.

"Obviously playing in college and in junior golf as well, like team golf is something that I really value a lot," Hovland added. "I think that's almost a pinnacle of golf in my opinion, being a part of a team and succeeding together. Doesn't get much more fun than at that. Obviously, to have Pettersen from Norway to make the clinching putt is pretty cool."