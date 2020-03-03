Video shows fire raging next to course at PGA Tour Champions qualifier

Tuesday's PGA Tour Champions qualifier for the Hoag Classic has been delayed due to a fire near the Goose Creek Golf Club in Mira Loma, Calif., the Tour confirmed to Golf Digest. Players have been taken off the course and there has not yet been a decision on how, or if, to proceed with the qualifier.

Shaun Micheel, the 2003 PGA Championship winner and a contestant in the qualifier, posted a video to Twitter showing flames roaring in close proximity to a putting green.

"I'd thought I'd seen it all on the golf course," Micheel wrote on Twitter before tagging Fox News anchor Bret Baier. "Evacuating the PGATour qualifier."

He added: "Mandatory evacuation at Goose Creek for @ChampionsTour qualifier."

Goose Creek golf club is located in the Jurupa Valley, about 45 miles due east of downtown Los Angeles. Fifty-three players registered for the qualifier, and the top four finishers were set to get a spot in the Hoag Classic, which starts Friday at Newport Beach Country Club.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.