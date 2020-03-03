PGA Tour Champions3 hours ago

Video shows fire raging next to course at PGA Tour Champions qualifier

By

Tuesday's PGA Tour Champions qualifier for the Hoag Classic has been delayed due to a fire near the Goose Creek Golf Club in Mira Loma, Calif., the Tour confirmed to Golf Digest. Players have been taken off the course and there has not yet been a decision on how, or if, to proceed with the qualifier.

Shaun Micheel, the 2003 PGA Championship winner and a contestant in the qualifier, posted a video to Twitter showing flames roaring in close proximity to a putting green.

"I'd thought I'd seen it all on the golf course," Micheel wrote on Twitter before tagging Fox News anchor Bret Baier. "Evacuating the PGATour qualifier."

He added: "Mandatory evacuation at Goose Creek for @ChampionsTour qualifier."

Goose Creek golf club is located in the Jurupa Valley, about 45 miles due east of downtown Los Angeles. Fifty-three players registered for the qualifier, and the top four finishers were set to get a spot in the Hoag Classic, which starts Friday at Newport Beach Country Club.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

