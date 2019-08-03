News & Tours3 hours ago

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland announces birth of twin daughters

By
Gary Woodland
Ross KinnairdGary Woodland celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 U.S. Open.

In victory at the U.S. Open in June, Gary Woodland suggested that winning his first major championship might not be the biggest thing that happened to him all summer. The Kansas native revealed during the week at Pebble Beach that he and his wife, Gabby, were expecting twins.

On Friday, Woodland announced via social media the birth of Maddox and Lennox.

The news was particularly joyful given Gabby’s previous pregnancy in 2017. At that time, the couple was also expecting twins, but one of the babies died due to a complication during the pregnancy. Gabby gave birth to the other baby 10 weeks early, Jaxson, who weighed just three pounds.

Woodland did not enter this week’s Wyndham Championship but is scheduled to compete next week at the Northern Trust, the first of this year’s FedEx Cup Playoff events.

